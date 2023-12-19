LOOP — While Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet “The Nutcracker Suite” remains a perennial holiday favorite, the Auditorium Theater will soon play host to a vibrant, radical new interpretation.

“Sugar Hill: The Ellington/Strayhorn Nutcracker,” described by the producers as “a holiday dream told in dance,” will enjoy its world premiere starting Wednesday at Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive.

The show is set to the music of iconic jazz musician and bandleader Duke Ellington and composer Billy Strayhorn, whose 1960 collaboration “The Nutcracker Suite” reimagined Tchaikovsky’s original through the swaying, contemporary rhythms of American jazz and many genres of dance and tap.

Alicia Mae Holloway in “Sugar Hill: The Ellington/Strayhorn Nutcracker.” Credit: Jonathan Taylor

Transporting the classic tale to ’30s Harlem and its titular neighborhood, “Sugar Hill” tells the tale of Lena (Alicia Mae Holloway), described in a news release as “a starry-eyed non-conformist daughter of a high-society Black family in Manhattan.” Lena enters a fantastical dream world filled with music, dance and anthropomorphic animals.

Lena’s entrance into the world of Ellington and Strayhorn’s music comes courtesy of the character of Uncle Dross, played by Broadway legend Kenneth Darryl Ard. A veteran of the stage for over 30 years, Ard has participated in Grammy-winning cast albums for shows like “Cats” and “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” and appeared in other shows, including “Starlight Express” and “Jelly’s Last Jam.”

But Ard’s take on Uncle Dross allows the show to put Ellington’s influence on the music front and center. Ard inhabits the bandleader’s signature energy through various forms of dance, including jazz and ballet. Ellington’s real-life collaborator, Strayhorn, also comes to life courtesy of Shavey Brown’s character, Sweet Pea, who helps Ard’s Uncle Dross build the jazz-infused sounds of “Sugar Hill.”

“If you see anything with [Ellington] in it, he was always smiling,” Ard told Block Club. “That was a part of his personality, and I’ll bring that energy to it.”

Ard and the rest of the ensemble have been in rehearsals since September, working with Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominee Joshua Bergasse, who directs and co-choreographs alongside Jade Hale-Christofi.

Caleb Teicher and two-time Emmy nominee Jon Boogz provide additional choreography, with dance consultation by Graciela Daniele (a recipient of a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement). The music is orchestrated by Grammy winner John Clayton and three-time Tony nominee Larry Blank and Paul Massee.

“Each choreographer has a different specialty. Jade is ballet, Caleb is lindy hop and tap and Boogz is street dance,” Bergasse said. “My job is to thread everything together and add some jazz choreography when needed. So, different characters definitely have different dance styles, depending on who’s choreographing them.

“Choreographing to this 17-piece Big Band is really exhilarating. And I think the most interesting part is using the Ellington/Strayhorn music to tell this story about self/discovery and individuality.”

In addition to Ard, Holloway and Brown, the cast includes Jinhao Zhang and Josué Gomez as the Nutcracker Musician, Jennifer Jade Ledesna as The Angel and Brenda Braxton as Mother Sugar/Mama Stall, among a sprawling additional cast.

The costumes, courtesy of designer Linda Cho, promise a creative mix of period-accurate outfits and wild, creative interpretations of characters like Mother Sugar and the Mouse King.

Brenda Braxton in “Sugar Hill: The Ellington/Strayhorn Nutcracker.” Credit: Jonathan Taylor

But more than the stagecraft on display in the Auditorium’s conception of “Sugar Hill,” the show’s magical story relies on the power and beauty of the dancing.

Jazz, tap, ballet and even hip-hop are a part of the show’s interpretive fabric, as the performance volleys between the classical traditions of Tchaikovsky and the more modern, inventive world of Duke Ellington and the Harlem Renaissance.

“The truth is that this show is a monumental undertaking,” Bergasse said. “Creating five minutes of dance takes time and focus. Creating two hours takes more than you can imagine. But this group was inventive, focused, kind and professional every step of the way.”

This show “has some of the most beautiful dancers I’ve ever worked with in my life,” Ard said.

When the show opens this week, the cast and crew predict a beautiful take on Tchaikovsky’s classic, performed in a way audiences have never seen before.

Audiences “can expect spectacular dancing, a dynamite band and a fantastic show,” Bergasse said. “It’s fun, exciting and moving at times. All the different styles of dance means there’s something for everyone.”

“The story is whimsical and fun,” Ard said. “Anything can happen in a fairy tale.”

“Sugar Hill: The Ellington/Strayhorn Nutcracker” premieres Wednesday and runs through Dec. 30 at the Auditorium Theater. Get tickets here. For more information on the show, visit the official website.

