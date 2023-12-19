MORGAN PARK — An environmental assessment of a Far South Side lot proposed as a tent encampment for migrants revealed the site once housed gas stations and a dry cleaning facility and could have a 70-year-old oil tank buried beneath the surface.

The city said in a press release Monday it had posted the Phase 1 Environmental Site Assessment of the vacant site at 11414 S. Halsted St. online on Dec. 13. A3 Environmental Consultants, LLC, the firm that conducted the assessment, completed the report nearly two months prior on Oct. 31, according to the 1,500-page document.

Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration announced plans in September to transform the vacant lot into a winterized tent base to house migrants. Alderpeople united behind Johnson’s plan to purchase the 6.5-acre lot for $1 from New Albertons LLC in November.

But the businesses — and an underground oil tank — that once were housed at the vacant lot may have left potentially hazardous substances at the site, according to the assessment.

Materials containing asbestos or lead-based paints could also be present at the lot, according to the report.

A3 Environmental Consultants examined the site on Oct. 13.

The City plans to build a tent camp for asylum seekers at the abandoned Jewel-Osco lot at 115th and Halsted streets in Morgan Park, as seen on Dec. 6, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

A 275-gallon fuel oil storage tank was installed underground at the Halsted lot in October 1952, according to the report.

At least two Freedom of Information Act requests submitted this fall to city departments searching for records documenting the tank’s removal came up blank, according to the report.

The tank, potentially left underground for over 70 years, could have dangerously impacted the soil beneath the lot for the last several decades, according to the report.

Service and gas stations were active for nearly 20 years east of the Morgan Park lot at 11451 S. Halsted St., according to the report. But A3 Environmental Consultants couldn’t find any records showing underground storage tanks containing oil were installed or removed between 1960 and 1978 when the stations were operational, according to the report.

Between 1952 and 1973, the lot was a golf course, according to the report. The lot was then used for grocery store from 1976 and 2008 and briefly housed a dry cleaning business in 2011.

Perchloroethylene, a chemical widely used in dry cleaning and a potential human carcinogen, is only now being phased out of use.

Chemicals used by the dry cleaning business at the site are likely to have contaminated the soil and groundwater at the site, according to the assessment.

A3 Environmental Consultants could not review the interior of the vacant building at the Halsted site, and the “data gap impacts the site reconnaissance findings of this report,” according to the assessment.

A3 concluded its assessment by recommending the city conduct an “additional investigation” of the site.

Ald. Ronnie Mosley (21st) speaks about the city’s plan to build a migrant tent camp at the vacant Jewel-Osco at 115th and Halsted streets at a City Council meeting on Nov. 1, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Ald. Ronnie Mosley (21st), whose ward includes the Morgan Park lot, knew about the dry cleaning business that once operated in the community, he said. His team is working on contacting the owner “to see if it was only an intake facility or if they did cleaning there,” Mosley said.

The former gas stations and 275-gallon underground oil tank “is news to me,” Mosley said.

“It’s good to have this information. It’s illuminating,” Mosley said. “I want to see how both the state and city will respond to this in making sure that this land is clear and clean for Morgan Park Commons.”

Morgan Park Commons is a 12-acre affordable housing and retail development slated for the Halsted site after it is used as a tent camp.

The 115th and Halsted assessment is the second batch of reports released by the city proving long-vacant land could potentially have a harmful history, Mosley said.

The state pulled the plug on construction at the first proposed tent site in Brighton Park in early December after the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency conducted a “thorough review” of an environmental report released by the city.

Investigators found high levels of mercury, arsenic, lead and manganese at the Brighton Park lot, which was once a rail yard, zinc smelter and truck trailer parking, according to the city’s nearly 800-page environmental assessment.

Conducting assessments of long-vacant land should become the city’s due diligence to make more sites “environmentally sound,” Mosley said.

“I want to make sure this site is environmentally sound as we move forward,” Mosley said. “I think it’s a good practice for the city to be in when you start thinking about the environmental injustices across the city and how to clean up these sites so they aren’t sitting vacant and causing harm to the health of residents.”

The City plans to build a tent camp for asylum seekers at the abandoned Jewel-Osco lot at 115th and Halsted streets in Morgan Park, as seen on Dec. 6, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

When City Council voted in November to buy the 6.5-acre Far South Side site, they agreed the lot wouldn’t be used as a tent camp beyond Nov. 1, 2024, in preparation for Morgan Park Commons.

Having the environmental study at hand will be helpful for the Far South Community Development Corporation, the project’s developer, as they prepare to break ground on the project in 2024, Mosley said.

“The Far South Community Development Corporation is currently reviewing the city’s environmental assessment and awaiting additional feedback from the Illinois EPA as to next steps,” said Abraham Lacy, president of the corporation.

The City plans to build a tent camp for asylum seekers at the abandoned Jewel-Osco lot at 115th and Halsted streets in Morgan Park, as seen on Dec. 6, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The October assessment is only the first “phase” of inspections the city will conduct at the Morgan Park lot, Mosley said the city told him Monday.

The city collected samples of “environmentals” from the Morgan Park site in early November, Mosley said. Ronnie Reese, Johnson’s spokesperson, told Block Club in early December that the assessment was “ongoing but will be complete soon.”

In the “phase two” assessment, investigators will “do a sample analysis and provide more specific information into the data and percentages collected from the environmentals at the site,” Mosley said.

“This was just historical analysis of the site. There will be additional work to further examine the conditions. All we have received is the recommendation thus far. No additional evaluation is currently being done,” said Johnson’s spokesperson Ronnie Reese in an email Tuesday.

