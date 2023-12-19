NORTH LAWNDALE — A facility dedicated to helping people returning from prison find jobs, health care and other resources is now open on the West Side.

The Safer Foundation’s Danny K. Davis Second Chance Center, 808 S. Kedzie Ave., is the city’s fifth Community Reentry Support Center, which are run by nonprofits and overseen by the Department of Family and Support Services.

Each facility offers employment assistance, emergency housing help, legal aid and more for people who are returning to their communities from incarceration, sometimes after decades behind bars. The city also operates reentry support centers in Rogers Park, West Pullman and Englewood.

Officials at a press conference Monday afternoon said those services are vital to putting residents coming back from prison on a path toward consistent employment and housing — and also help reduce the likelihood they will commit another crime.

That’s especially true on the West Side and in particular North Lawndale, family and support services commissioner Brandie Knazze said. The neighborhood sees the highest number of returning residents in the entire city.

“We know that the first year of a person returning home from incarceration is the hardest, as they seek to find housing and employment. Our goal is to provide relentless navigation support to address these barriers,” Knazze said. “Without access to reentry navigation, job training and education and other supportive services, many individuals face a higher chance of reoffending.”

On top of job training and access to mental and physical health services, participants at the North Lawndale center will also be able to access immediate transitional housing, Safer Foundation President and CEO Victor Dickson said Monday.

More information on the city’s re-entry services can can be found through the DFSS website or by calling 211.

“If we do not reach out to returning residents with our support, we are doomed to repeat the cycle of recidivism,” Mayor Brandon Johnson said. “These residents need employment opportunities and mental health services and housing, a second chance to contribute to our communities. This is not only a personal victory for these individuals, but it’s really a win for our entire city.”

Chicago Department of Family and Support Services Brandie Knazze speaks at a press conference on Dec. 18 announcing the city’s latest re-entry center in North Lawndale. Credit: Quinn Myers/Block Club Chicago

Monday’s announcement comes as Johnson’s administration is preparing to launch a new Office of Re-Entry under the Mayor’s Office in 2024.

Johnson dedicated $5.1 million in his 2024 budget to create the office, which will have four full-time employees, with a bulk of its funding going to delegate agencies, according to a city press release.

Johnson and Knazze on Monday were also joined by members of the City Council’s Black Caucus and other West Side elected officials, who praised the facility’s opening.

“This is the resources that you bring to a community that has been impacted by disinvestment, disenfranchisement. This is what you call investing in your people,” said Ald. Monique Scott (24th), whose ward includes the resource center.

Other West Side-based programs have launched in recent years to help people rebuild their lives after jail or prison, and prevent recidivism.

The Lawndale Christian Legal Center and the Bail Project joined forces in 2021 to provide addiction treatment, mental health support, medical care and workforce training for people released from jail. They also partnered with the Chicago Low-Income Housing Trust Fund last year to offer safe and stable rental units to low-income people awaiting trial.

The legal center received $3 million in state funding earlier this year to bolster its free legal representation and wraparound services.

A guaranteed income program for 30 formerly incarcerated West Siders, the Chicago Future Fund, also launched in 2021. A recent report on the first round of funding showed the $500-a-month program largely helped participants avoid going back to jail, and the money was crucial to pay household bills, food, transportation and child care, advocates said.

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: