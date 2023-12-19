BRIDGEPORT — Community radio station Lumpen Radio plans to create audio collages that can help listeners connect with Bronzeville, Little Village and New City.

The Public Media Institute, a Bridgeport nonprofit that organizes Lumpen Radio and other programs, was this month awarded a Neighborhood Access Program grant from the city for the project. Lumpen Radio has 24/7 community-generated content on its station, 105.5FM WLPN.

Stephanie Manriquez, executive producer at Lumpen Radio, said many of the station’s audience and contributors are people who live on the South and West sides, and the organization wanted to connect more with these communities.

“We want to portray through the airwaves, in an audio form, the beauty and the good of each neighborhood,” Manriquez said.

Nick Wylie, managing director of the Public Media Institute, said he hopes these audio profiles can help people get different perspectives on neighborhoods and can challenge misconceptions some people have about the South and West sides.

Lumpen Radio works with community members on the South and West Sides to produce radio shows. Credit: Public Media Institute

Lumpen Radio will work with community members to create seven to nine hours of audio for each of the three neighborhoods.

“It could be sound, art, video recordings, oral histories, interviews, music, conversations that actually will show the bright, the vibrant image of these neighborhoods,” Manriquez said.

Manriquez hopes the program will attract a diverse set of voices and perspectives, she said.

“What I envision is that everybody puts their creativity and their own narratives with their own style because each person is different, so there’s millions of ways to tell stories,” Manriquez said.

Manriquez said the station will work with community members who don’t have audio experience to teach them about the medium.

After the audio collages are complete, Lumpen Radio will host listening parties around the featured neighborhoods with food and performances to make radio more of a community experience, Manriquez said.

“Often, we’re just hoping that people are enjoying it from afar and not really getting to see people’s reactions or engage with them directly after airing something,” Wylie said. “With these listening parties, one of the things that the grant enables is an in person community, a celebration of the combination of all these portraits.”

Bronzeville, Little Village and New City are home to diverse communities, so Lumpen Radio has content in English, Spanish, Cantonese and Polish. The organizers hope the audio collages will also be multilingual.

Lumpen Radio plans to host more live events to engage community members. Credit: Public Media Institute

Neighborhood Access Program grant will be used to pay participants in the program and to cover the costs of the listening parties.

Meghan Beale, a coordinator of cultural grants and resources for the city’s events department, said the Neighborhood Access Program prioritize neighborhoods that haven’t received a significant amount of cultural funding.

“The program is meant for cultural workers, artists and cultural providers to do work in their own neighborhoods, instead of having to leave their neighborhoods,” Beale said. “And then they’re able to pay the participants, the money stays in the neighborhoods, it’s very hyperlocally focused, which is wonderful.”

Wylie hopes the Public Media Institute’s audio collage program can continue to grow in coming years.

“We hope that it can work with planting new seeds of connection in the first three neighborhoods we work on with this project, but then also as we go forward, working with other neighborhoods, as well,” Wylie said.

Participants in the audio portraits and collage program will be paid, and submissions will open in early 2024. Submission information will be posted to the Lumpen Radio website, Instagram and Facebook.

