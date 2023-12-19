LINCOLN SQUARE — A nonprofit is asking people to donate their broken, unfixable string lights instead of tossing them into the trash this holiday season.

Reduce Waste Chicago hosts events across Chicago to collect items that can be reused, repurposed or are difficult to recycle. This is the group’s third year focusing on non-working holiday string lights.

“The first year we collected 1,300 pounds of string lights from six locations on the North Side. Last year, we expanded to 12 drop-off locations and collected 1,500 pounds of string lights,” said Sherry Skalko, the group’s founder.

Reduce Waste has more than 20 locations across the city for broken light drop-offs, she said. An interactive map of all the locations can be found here.

“We’ve got drop-off bins at a combination of alderman ward offices, businesses and other organizations,” Skalko said. “We collaborate with our volunteers, who are in charge of different locations to swap out their bins as they get full until Jan 31.”

Starting in February, everything that’s been collected will be recycled, which keeps the broken lights out of a landfill. The money from recycling — between 20 and 30 cents a pound — helps Reduce Waste cover its operating costs, Skalko said.

