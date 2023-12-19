PULLMAN — Chi-Village will host its inaugural Kwanzaa celebration at the Dr. Conrad Worrill Track & Field Center at Gately Park Dec. 26 and 27.

The free Pullman event will feature workshops, vendor markets and performances. It will run 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday.

The events will center around “the spirit of unity, self-determination, and cultural pride within the African Diaspora,” Chi-Village wrote on the event page.

Dec. 26 marks the start of the six days of Kwanzaa, and Chi-Village will offer workshops on capoeira, West African dance and mental wellness to celebrate the first day, which has a theme of umoja (unity). There will also be music, poetry and dance performances by the Windy City Ramblers brass band, Harold Green, Jon Pierce and the Muntu Dance Theatre.

Chi-Village’s Dec. 27 event will be focused on watoto (youth) and will have the theme of the second day of Kwanzaa: kujichagulia (self-determination). The second day of the celebration will have dance, clothing, wellbeing and parenting workshops, as well as youth performances by Legacy School of the Arts, the Ayodele Youth Ensemble and others.

Chi-Village is a Chicago-based arts and culture organization with programming focused on the African Diaspora.

The organization chose the Dr. Conrad Worrill Track & Field Center as the location of the event for “a profound connection between our community, the legacy of Dr. Conrad Worrill, and the aspirations of Chi-Village,” according to the event website. Worrill was an educator and activist in Chicago who was involved in the Million Man March and the National Black United Front.

More information about the Kwanzaa celebration can be found on the Chi-Village website.

