PILSEN — Small businesses on and around West 18th Street in Pilsen have paired up with local artists to create holiday window installations, hoping to bring in customers and win prize money.

The fourth annual Pilsen’s Christmas Window Walk kicked off Nov. 25 — Small Business Saturday — and will run until Jan. 7, or Three Kings Day. It’s organized by the Economic Strategies Development Corporation.

Neighbors can vote for their favorite installations until Thursday. Artists and businesses can win $1,000, $500 and $250 for first, second and third places. A list of participating businesses and their artists is below.

Winners will be announced Friday on Economic Strategies Development Corporation’s Facebook page.

The participating storefronts:

TM Lacquer Room, 1215 W. 18th St., with artist Maricela Rodriguez

La Malinche Coffee & Tea House, 2110 S. Halsted St., with artist Yvette Valdez

APO Gallery, 1440 W. 18th St., with artist Víctor M. Montañez

Slayed Chicago, 1840 S. Racine Ave., with artist Fabiola Diaz

Dachi por Adriana Rivera, 1441 W. 18th St., with artist Adriana Rivera

Mandala Cafe, 1641 W. 18th St., with artist Evelin Maroldt

Pilsen Vintage, 1430 W. 18th St., with artist Maggie Reynoso

Quesadilla Pilsen, 1519 W. 18th St., with artist Liz Ratkovic

Pilsen Community Books, 1102 W. 18th St., with artists Mandy Medley, MacKenzie Brown, Nisha Bolsey, Erik Wallenberg

Golden Gai Sushi, 1144 W. 18th St., with artists YADarte, Yendi González

HAZ Cooperative Studios, 1706 S. Halsted St., with artists Pilsen Made, Michael Kendall

25th Ward Aldermanic office, 2100 W. Cermak Road, with artist Frida Mendez

Chela's Gift Shop, 1512 W. 18th St., with artists Copilkiahuitl, Jessi Zapata

Bright Futures Chiropractic, 818 W. 18th St., with artists Lovely Little Things, Lisette Renova

Itty Bittys Doggy Daycare, 1040 W. 18th Place, with artists Rayitas, Michelle Valdovinos

Beauty Within Chicago, 1743 W. 18th St., with artists Dale dale piñatas, Angelica Valdivia

CHICAGOMIDWESTMADE, 1517 W. 18th St., with artist Emmanuel Gomez

ZIN'S flower shop, 1011 W. 18th St., with artist Lisa Dariana Torres

Citlalin Theater Gallery, 2005 S. Blue Island Ave., with artist Erika Berumen

A Cup of Joe, 1309 W. 18th St., with artist Tiffany Neri-Rodriguez

AngMir Hecho Con Cariño, 1652 W. 18th St., with artist Jason Guzman Studio

Ollin Papalotl, 1523 W. 18th St., with artist Tlanez Xochitl Gonzalez

Total by Verizon, 1443 W. 18th St., with artist Victor M. Montañez

