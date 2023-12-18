This story was originally published by The Trace, a nonprofit newsroom covering gun violence in America. Sign up for its newsletters here.

This fall, I attended a support group for parents who’ve lost children, mostly to gun violence. The monthly gathering is hosted by Elizabeth Ramirez with Parents for Peace and Justice and Rincon Family Services. Eight parents, each at different phases in their grief, attended that night. Some were open about their children, the lives they lived, the things they accomplished, the dreams they left waiting. Others were more reserved, choosing to listen, searching for comfort from fellow travelers. One woman, C, shared something I hadn’t heard put into words before. When her son was killed, she wasn’t ready to not be his mother. Years later, she still wants to be his mother. She still is.

C’s comment made me reflect on the many ways that gun violence strips survivors of their agency, sending their lives in a direction they never could have imagined, and never would have chosen. How survivors are often forced to grapple with circumstances they did not choose. I often think about how we as media makers play a role in that loss of choice. Episodic crime stories are published every day in Chicago. In their attempt to cover nearly every homicide, reporters often boil people’s lives down to just a few details, often defining them by their deaths. I think about how little choice communities are given in deciding what their loved ones’ public narrative will be after they’re gone.

We asked ourselves: What would the story of gun violence in Chicago be if we allowed survivors to lead the way? So we created our Survivor Storytelling Network, with the goal of letting survivors decide.

This resulting collection of personal essays is the culmination of those ideas and more. The five writers in our inaugural cohort met together in person for 12 hours, where they learned personal essay writing skills and journalism basics. At these meetings, we discussed our perceptions of how the news media covers gun violence and how their personal essays might add nuance and texture to an issue that is often oversimplified. Each writer also received hours of one-on-one storytelling coaching, in which their stories were nurtured and blossomed. There, we talked a lot about writing. How do you write about yourself, but with an audience in mind? How are individual stories related to our collective understanding of this crisis? What words and phrases most effectively reflect your experience? Which ones do not?

We’re co-publishing this collection with an exciting group of media partners, including the Chicago Reader, the Chicago Sun-Times, South Side Weekly and Block Club Chicago. The essays are the result of that months-long process, the difficult work of memory and deep emotions. Each essay offers a peek into the different ways gun violence contours and rearranges a life. Yes, they are stories about loss and grief. But they are also stories about redemption, love, regret, and our fluctuating ideas of justice.

More in the series Police only make an arrest in one-fifth of fatal shootings. Families say the inability to solve the crimes makes them fear and distrust police. Read more .

. In December, Chicago piloted a smaller, geographically bound $275,000 victims compensation pilot. A year later, it seems to be working. Read more.

Survivors tell us that people often don’t know how to talk to them. We’re asking them for guidance on how they want to be approached. Read more.

In Jaree Noel’s essay, she chronicles her heartache during the first year without her son, Rishawn, and her frustration that his case is still unsolved. Knowing that her son is forever gone, she asks, what would justice even look like? Marlon English also examines ideas of justice. After years of community organizing and being involved in the streets, English realizes that, for him, justice cannot be provided from the carceral system.

Eroica del Real recounts the loss of two partners to gun violence and how her time in prison set her on a journey to not only want to heal herself, but also those around her. Aja Johnson explores the relationship between gun violence and displacement, while Carla Johnson details how the lack of adequate healthcare for survivors makes recovery difficult.

In addition to sharing personal narratives, part of this process was to see if we could put survivors into the driver’s seat of our reporting process. Based on what survivors shared, we began reporting out some related stories on victim’s compensation, clearance rates, and a guide for talking to survivors about their loss.

I am proud of each writer. It takes an incredible amount of courage to share your darkest, most vulnerable moments with others with the hope that, in doing so, you may find some peace. I’m thankful to them for allowing us to join them on this journey and to care for their stories. My hope is that through this project, readers will be able to witness a more complicated story of gun violence in Chicago from the people who know it most intimately.

-Justin

Special thanks to our community partners who made this project possible: Daniel Perez, BUILD, Inc, Fernie Tiflis with Woke Chicago, and Sydney Jones.

Read the personal essays below:

Jaree Noel. Credit: Carlos Javier Ortiz for The Trace

Jaree Noel

Jaree Noel lost her 16-year-old son to gun violence. Hers is the journey of life for a woman who is both grieving her son while trying to care for her daughter and community.

Read her story.

Marlon English. Credit: Carlos Javier Ortiz for The Trace

Marlon English

Marlon English grew up “in the life” on the South Side and worked as a community activist. His worlds collided when he was shot in 2015.

Read his story.

Eroica Del Real. Credit: Carlos Javier Ortiz for The Trace

Eroica del Real

Eroica Del Real is a formerly incarcerated woman who lost two boyfriends to gun violence. She now works with community members to help them find jobs and move through the legal system.

Read her story.

Aja Johnson. Credit: Carlos Javier Ortiz for The Trace

Aja Johnson

Aja Johnson, a South Sider, lost her friend and her stepfather to gun violence. Her loss prompted her to explore how gun violence moves people who are in search of safer communities, thus creating a cycle of displacement, disinvestment and violence.

Read her story.

Carla Johnson. Credit: Carlos Javier Ortiz for The Trace

Carla Johnson

Carla Johnson was shot when she was eight months pregnant. She has coped with losing many of the dreams she had for motherhood and how she found peace and healing in a community of other survivors.

Read her story.