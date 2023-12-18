SAUGANASH — Don Savage went to his first Chicago Cubs World Series game in 1929 when he was 11 years old, buying a bleacher ticket with money he earned delivering newspapers.

The lifelong Cubs fan didn’t see a championship that year or when Chicago hosted World Series games in 1932, 1935, 1938 and 1945. But he stuck with it.

In 2016, at age 98, he finally saw the Cubs win it all. He was “hope personified,” his friends say.

Savage, a Sauganash resident for 70 years, died Dec. 11. He was 106.

He is survived by his two daughters, Ginny Warner and Peggy Schumacher.

Savage was “living history,” said Joe Sanner, one of Savage’s friends. “He didn’t just watch baseball: He loved the facts and history behind it. He had a mind like a trap. He remembered everything.”

He was also a 16-inch softball legend who was still taking batting practice five years ago even after he passed age 100.

Savage loved softball, playing in city softball leagues for almost 80 years, and getting inducted into the 16-inch Softball Hall of Fame. Chris Downes, a board member of the hall of fame, said Savage’s Northtown softball jersey from 1944 is on display at the hall in North Park.

Bob Pennelle, a friend of Savage’s for decades, said Savage would travel around the city to play and watch other teams, no matter the weather.

“In sports, he gave his all. He wanted everybody else to give their all, and if you didn’t, you’d hear about it,” Pennelle said.

Savage helped bring people out to games and always had a positive effect.

“He’s just had an impact on people’s lives in general, not just 16-inch softball,” Downes said. “A lot of people would say that they’re a better person because they know Don.”

But baseball wasn’t the only sport Savage enjoyed. He was an avid football fan who rooted for Notre Dame and was a Chicago Bears season ticket holder for 75 years. Sanner remembers that when Savage would drive home from Gateway Building Products — where he worked for over 70 years before retiring — he would to stop to play football in the street with the neighborhood kids.

Don Savage was a big fan of Notre Dame’s football team and frequently travelled to games. Credit: Provided by Ginny Warner

Emily Carlson, Savage’s great-niece, said her mom and Savage competed in Chicago’s Senior Olympics for many years, and Savage had been a torch bearer. Savage’s daughters, Schumacher and Warner, said Savage had more than 200 Senior Olympics medals and often won in horseshoe toss and the basketball free-throw competition.

Schumacher and Warner said Savage also ran an annual golf tournament in Mozart Park that he started in 1945 and continued to this year.

Sports were also about community for Savage. Sanner said Savage would regularly invite neighbors over to watch Cubs games and for happy hours. One time, Savage pulled out a chair to sit on his front lawn — and 10 minutes later there were six neighbors over there sitting with him, too, Sanner said.

“If you were his neighbor, you were his best friend,” Sanner said.

Pennelle said Savage’s day was always brightened by people stopping by.

Warner said her father loved to host Sauganash neighborhood block parties and backyard potlucks. Savage would fill envelopes with change and hide them around his backyard for children to look for at the parties.

Savage was also involved in other ways in his community. He had been an usher at Queen of All Saints church since the ’50s and was grand marshal of Edgebrook’s Fourth of July parade in 2017, and he continued to attend the annual parade.

Carlson — who is also the principal of Queen of All Saints School — said Savage was “family-, friend- and faith-oriented.”

“He led a wonderful life, and I was blessed to intersect with it, not only as his great-niece, but also as somebody who works with the parish and knowing how much he was involved in the parish life and the community of Sauganash,” Carlson said.

Savage turned 106 on Nov. 29 and celebrated his birthday the way he usually did, with a party full of neighbors, family and friends.

Carlson said the students of Queen of All Saints School celebrated Savage’s 106th birthday with him this year by making cards for him.

“It was an incredible outpouring of love and good wishes. I went over to his house with a big basket of cards, and one of the teachers had made a sign, and it was just really moving,” Carlson said.

Carlson said Savage read every card and appreciated them. The students learned from Savage’s life about how a parishioner can be dedicated to the church, Carlson said.

Sanner said they were all happy to have celebrated with Savage one last time.

Schumacher and Warner said the night before their father died, he continued their family tradition of sending out Christmas cards. Savage helped to stamp 100 cards to send out to friends, Warner said.

Carlson hopes people take away from Savage’s legacy in community involvement “how important it is to honor your friendships.”

Savage’s friends remember him this way, too.

“I can’t think of a better person to represent Chicago or the state than Don Savage,” Pennelle said. “Once you met him, you loved him.”

Savage was married to his wife, Theresa, who died in 2015, for over 70 years. Savage’s family has set up a Legacy page to accept donations to plant trees in memory of him.

