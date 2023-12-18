PILSEN — A 5-year-old boy died Sunday afternoon and two more young children became sick at the city’s largest temporary migrant shelter, authorities said.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday, Jean Carlos Martinez was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital from a city-run shelter near Halsted Street and Cermak Road, police said. The 5-year-old was “not feeling well,” authorities said.

Jean Carlos died at the hospital about 3:45 p.m., police said. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, the Sun-Times reported.

Paramedics also were called to the shelter twice Monday to tend to sick children, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said. A 1-year-old and an 8-year-old both had fevers and were vomiting, Langford said.

The infant was taken to University of Illinois Hospital and the older child was taken to Insight Hospital and Medical Center, Langford said. Information on their conditions was not immediately available.

The Pilsen shelter, which opened in October, was housing about 2,300 people as of earlier this month, according to city documents. It’s been the subject of complaints about health concerns and inhumane conditions, migrants recently told Borderless Magazine.

The warehouse is just one of more than two dozen buildings across the city that have been converted to emergency shelters, as nearly 26,000 migrants have arrived to Chicago since August 2022.

In a statement Monday, Mayor Brandon Johnson called the boy’s death “tragic” and said city officials are providing support to Jean Carlos’ family.

“My heart and my prayers go out to the Martinez family,” the mayor said in his statement. “The city will continue to provide resources and support to them during this difficult time.”

During an unrelated press conference Monday afternoon, Johnson said many asylum seekers are arriving in Chicago already sick, and the city was marshaling “all of our levels of government” to provide care for them.

“While children and women were living on floors in police districts — and my administration eliminated that practice — there were ambulatory runs, 911 calls, because, again, people are showing up in very extreme circumstances, very, very unhealthy,” Johnson said.

The mayor also blasted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for sending migrants to Chicago without any level of coordination and “invoking chaos.”

Last week, the City Council approved an ordinance to fine and impound buses dropping off migrants without warning and somewhere other than the city’s designated landing zone in South Loop.

Over the weekend, buses began dropping people off outside city limits and giving them bus and train tickets to Chicago, the Tribune reported. Cristina Pacione-Zayas, Johnson’s deputy chief of staff, told the Tribune this is an attempt to circumvent the city’s stricter law on “rogue” buses.

“Let’s be very clear, you know where this is propagating from, right? You do know that, right? That you have a governor in Texas that can care less about those families, and literally dropping them off not just in Chicago, but anywhere and everywhere,” he said. “It’s wicked.”

