WEST RIDGE— A Far North Side organization has rebranded and expanded to launch a comprehensive resource center to support recent immigrants as well as Chicago’s refugee community.

Trellus’ new Welcome Center, 2424 W. Peterson Ave., will serve as a “one-stop shop” for immigrants needing health care, language lessons, job training and free technology.

Trellus, formerly known as Asian Human Services, opened the center this month to expand the organization’s existing support services in a location that’s easier reach via public transit, said Rebecca Creighton, co-CEO of Trellus.

The center has numerous office spaces for therapists, an art therapy room and a computer lab, among other features. There’s also open area for people to work through job applications and other assignments, grab a snack or use the internet.

“At the heart of our organization is this sentiment that being displaced from your home country is an experience that deserves our very best, and that’s what we try to provide,” said Chris Shue, co-CEO of Trellus. “It starts with an understanding there’s a human behind the hurt and that we’re all part of a global experience.”

You can find out more about Trellus’ services here. The center is Medicaid-certified and CARF accredited, but officials say they are committed to working with people without insurance.

A therapist’s office inside Trellus’ new welcome center, 2424 W. Peterson Ave., in West Ridge. Credit: Block Club Chicago/Kayleigh Padar

The computer lab inside Trellus’ new welcome center, 2424 W. Peterson Ave., in West Ridge. Credit: Block Club Chicago/Kayleigh Padar

Trellus programs are designed to empower newcomers by eliminating the four most common barriers people face after leaving their home countries and arriving in Chicago, Shue said. These barriers include a lack of access to education, employment, trauma support and language lessons.

Trellus offers a services to support entire families, including educational programs for all ages, professional development opportunities, behavioral health programs and language courses, Shue said.

The staff typically talk with people to learn more about their experiences and what they need help with, then help connect them with various programs as their needs evolve, Creighton said.

Staff try to meet clients where they are, rather than prescribe what services they think would be best for them, Shue said.

“This is a place for people to grow and become the best versions of themselves, not the Trellus version of themselves,” Shue said. “Too often, social service agencies are built to give people a checklist of what they need to do, but we try to listen first and create a welcoming space where people can be vulnerable and feel understood.”

The welcome center, 2424 W. Peterson Ave., includes an art therapy studio. Credit: Block Club Chicago/Kayleigh Padar

A major part of Trellus’ work involves helping people understand the importance of mental health and offering behavioral health services in a way that makes people feel comfortable, Creighton said.

“We offer therapy in the sense Westerners think of it, but more importantly, we also have more culturally informed ways of delivering therapy that speaks to folks in a way that makes sense to them,” Shue said. “We focus on helping people learn to recognize their trauma, find ways to manage it and move forward.”

Many people use Trellus’ services for a few years as they get settled, but the organization welcomes people to return in the future as more challenges arise or their needs change, Creighton said.

“The reality is, many of our clients know their immediate needs, whether that’s getting a job or getting their kids into schools, but it takes time for them to recognize what other services they need,” Creighton said. “We want to create a space where people can evolve and take advantage of different services as they see fit.”

The center also is designed to be a place where people can meet others who are going through similar experiences and develop a community, Creighton said.

“People don’t have to be reliant on us,” Creighton said. “They can take comfort in the fact they can always come back, but they’re able to create a community that exists outside of us, and that’s the most empowering piece.”

Artwork made by some of the immigrants who use Trellus’ services is hung on the wall at Trellus’ new welcome center, 2424 W. Peterson Ave., in West Ridge. Credit: Block Club Chicago/Kayleigh Padar

Trellus was founded 45 years ago to help people arriving in Chicago after escaping internment camps in Vietnam, according to its website.

Since then, Trellus has grown to support people arriving in Chicago from all over the world and recently changed its name to better reflect its mission to support all immigrants.

The organization has another office at 2838 W. Peterson Ave., and also operates Passages Charter School, 1643 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., which was designed for kids whose families are adjusting to a new place.

People can support Trellus’ work by donating or reaching out to inquire about volunteer opportunities on the organization’s website.

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: