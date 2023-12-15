BRIDGEPORT — Ukrainian filmmaker Oksana Kazmina will speak at a screening of her latest work, “My Life is Bumf—k Nowhere,” Tuesday in Bridgeport.

Freefilmers and The Ukraine Solidarity Network will host the free event, which will feature a discussion with Kazmina, as well as a screening of two Ukrainian documentaries. The event starts 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Co-Prosperity, 3129 S. Morgan St., and there will be merchandise sales, silk printing, music and a cash bar.

Freefilmers, of which Kazmina is a member, is a collective of Ukrainian filmmakers originally based out of Mariupol, Ukraine.

Hanna Deikun, one of the event organizers, said “My Life is Bumf—k Nowhere” touches on many current themes, which will be part of the conversation.

“We’re gonna discuss this film and, in general, the intersection between art, politics and feminism,” Deikun said.

Deikun hopes the film and the two documentaries — all created by young people — will provide people with a new perspective on Ukraine.

“The idea is to approach a local audience to this context because Ukraine is quite unknown culturally,” she said. “People know about the country because of the news and statistics of that, and here is an approach through an artistic perspective to these territories.”

One of the documentaries is about young people’s cultural development in eastern Ukrainian cities in 2018. Deikun said the documentary shows cities that have been destroyed or occupied during to the war. The second documentary focuses on volunteers who helped evacuate people at the start of the war.

Although these films are being screened in the context of Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Deikun said the political issues go back to the 2014 Ukrainian Revolution.

“Turbulence in our country began 10 years ago with the revolution, and people got very politicized, and artists as well,” Deikun said.

Chicago is home to more than 50,000 people of Ukrainian descent. Deikun said people of all backgrounds can learn about what’s happening in Ukraine through these films.

“I think it’s important to approach particular people and particular stories to see the struggle of people there, because what’s actually interesting about what’s going on right is now is how people self-organize and resist,” Deikun said.

The film screenings are free to attend. Money raised from merchandise sales, silk printing and drinks will go toward the Freefilmers collective, which is working to help people in Ukraine.

“They are from a city, Mariupol, which was destroyed by Russian troops at the beginning of the war, and a number of these in the collective are refugees, as well, and now they are volunteering, helping internally displaced people,” Deikun said.

The film screening and fundraiser starts 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. You can find more information on the event’s Facebook page.

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: