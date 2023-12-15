CHICAGO — After months of punting the discussion — and ongoing drama — alderpeople shot down a vote to let Chicagoans decide if Chicago should remain a sanctuary city on Thursday.

Just hours after, asylum seekers at the last Chicago Police district housing them began to be cleared.

From the big city news to a deep dive on the last two standalone bowling stores in Chicago, and the grinch, we’ve been covering a lot.

See what Block Club reporters captured while covering the neighborhoods this week.

Migrants dig into dinner as a bus arrives to transport migrants to shelters from the 12th District Chicago Police station in Pilsen on Dec. 14, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

A trio of migrants fry chicken over a small wood fire near the tents are set up in the vacant lot near the 12th District Chicago Police station in Pilsen on Dec. 14, 2023. The station is the last in the city to house migrants. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Migrants sleep inside, surrounded by personal items, at the 12th District Chicago Police station in Pilsen — which is the last station in the city to house migrants, on Dec. 14, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Migrants At Last Police Station Want Jobs, Not A Spot In City Shelters: ‘Just Give Us Work’

Owner Brian Simmons drills finger holes into a customer’s new bowling ball at Simmons Bowling Pro Shop, 2147 W. Irving Park Rd., in North Center on Nov. 16, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Owner Lee Nendza poses for a portrait in Andy’s Bowling Pro Shop, 6358 S. Pulaski Rd., in West Lawn on Nov. 16, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Owner Brian Simmons takes measurements for customer David Funkauser’s bowling ball at Simmons Bowling Pro Shop, 2147 W. Irving Park Rd., in North Center on Nov. 16, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Last 2 Standalone Bowling Shops In Chicago Keep The Ball Rolling

Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) and Mayor Brandon Johnson speak during a City Council meeting on Dec. 13, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

A Chicago Police officer intervenes as supporters of Gaza bang on the gallery windows during a City Council meeting on Dec. 13, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Controversial Sanctuary City Ballot Question Voted Down By City Council

Read more: City Council Rejects Closed-Door Hearings For Cops Accused Of Serious Misconduct

The Grinch, as played by Chatham resident Chris Witherspoon, and local podcast producer Brandon Hearty set up a mobile studio in Beverly during the holidays for photos with neighbors. Credit: Crystal Paul/Block Club Chicago

Chris Witherspoon fell in love with acting when he was 12. “It’s an adrenaline rush” portraying The Grinch and seeing kids light up when they see him, he says. Credit: Crystal Paul/Block Club Chicago

Read more: The Grinch Of Beverly Brings Holiday Humbuggery To 99th Street

Sen. Mike Simmons announces grant program for struggling small businesses on the Far North Side Dec. 12 at at Ethopian Diamond, 6120 N. Broadway Ave., in Edgewater. Credit: Block Club Chicago/Kayleigh Padar

Read more: Struggling Small Businesses On The Far North Side Can Apply For $10,000 Grant

939 W. Lake St., a former office space owned by West Loop real estate mogul Phil Denny, was converted into a migrant shelter this fall, as seen on Oct. 17, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Read more: City Paying Well More Than Typical Rent For Migrant Shelter Buildings — And Keeping Details Secret

Monique Cauley, a longtime USPS mail carrier, poses for a portrait as she delivers mail in Logan Square on Dec. 12, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Monique Cauley, a longtime USPS mail carrier, delivers mail in Logan Square on Dec. 12, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Logan Square’s Popular Postal Worker Has All Your Holiday Mail Tips

Crowds fill the bar at Old Crow in Wrigleyville, dubbed Santa’s Workshop for the 27th annual TBOX bar crawl on Dec. 9, 2023. Credit: Noah Asimow/Block Club Chicago

Attendees of the 27th annual TBOX bar crawl in Wrigleyville dressed in their holiday garb. Credit: Noah Asimow/Block Club Chicago

Read more: TBOX Bar Crawl Draws Thousands In Santa Suits And ‘Prosec-Ho-Ho-Ho’ Sweaters To Wrigleyville

Ald. Monique Scott (24th), Mayor Brandon Johnson and various officials partake in the groundbreaking ceremony for Grace Manor Apartments, a 65-unit affordable housing development at 3400 W. Ogden Ave., in North Lawndale on Dec. 11, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Grace Manor, $40 Million Affordable Housing Project, Breaks Ground In North Lawndale

Kryzstof Krol prepares a plate of pierogi, kielbasa, mustard, sour cream and sauerkraut at the Prince of Pierogi stand in the Wrigleyville Christkindlmarket on Dec. 7, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Read more: The Prince Of Pierogi Is Taking Chicago By Storm

The first of Hope Center Foundation’s HOPE modular homes is at 11801 S. Indiana Ave. Credit: Maia McDonald/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Modular Homes Are Coming To Roseland To Help More People Become Homeowners

Logan Square resident Manal Farhan faces eviction after displaying a Palestinian flag out of her window on Milwaukee Avenue, as see on Dec. 6, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Logan Square Woman Faces Eviction For Refusing To Remove Palestinian Flag

Neighbors and local officials protest the opening of Romance Room, an adult entertainment store, in Chatham. Credit: Atavia Reed/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Chatham Neighbors, Local Officials Protest Adult Store: ‘Tacky Businesses Aren’t Welcome’

Tire marks stain the corner of 32nd and Hoyne streets in McKinley Park on Dec. 12, 2023, where drivers have been doing street racing and burnouts. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Read more: After Stunt Drivers Take Over McKinley Park Street For Months, Neighbor Demands Action

MAT Asphalt, 2055 W. Pershing Rd., in McKinley Park on Dec. 12, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Read more: MAT Asphalt Agrees To $1.2 Million Class-Action Settlement With McKinley Park Neighbors

A duck swims in the lagoon in McKinley Park on Dec. 12, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: