CHICAGO — After months of punting the discussion — and ongoing drama — alderpeople shot down a vote to let Chicagoans decide if Chicago should remain a sanctuary city on Thursday.
Just hours after, asylum seekers at the last Chicago Police district housing them began to be cleared.
From the big city news to a deep dive on the last two standalone bowling stores in Chicago, and the grinch, we’ve been covering a lot.
See what Block Club reporters captured while covering the neighborhoods this week.
Read more: Migrants At Last Police Station Want Jobs, Not A Spot In City Shelters: ‘Just Give Us Work’
Read more: Last 2 Standalone Bowling Shops In Chicago Keep The Ball Rolling
Read more: Controversial Sanctuary City Ballot Question Voted Down By City Council
Read more: City Council Rejects Closed-Door Hearings For Cops Accused Of Serious Misconduct
Read more: The Grinch Of Beverly Brings Holiday Humbuggery To 99th Street
Read more: Struggling Small Businesses On The Far North Side Can Apply For $10,000 Grant
Read more: City Paying Well More Than Typical Rent For Migrant Shelter Buildings — And Keeping Details Secret
Read more: Logan Square’s Popular Postal Worker Has All Your Holiday Mail Tips
Read more: TBOX Bar Crawl Draws Thousands In Santa Suits And ‘Prosec-Ho-Ho-Ho’ Sweaters To Wrigleyville
Read more: Grace Manor, $40 Million Affordable Housing Project, Breaks Ground In North Lawndale
Read more: The Prince Of Pierogi Is Taking Chicago By Storm
Read more: Modular Homes Are Coming To Roseland To Help More People Become Homeowners
Read more: Logan Square Woman Faces Eviction For Refusing To Remove Palestinian Flag
Read more: Chatham Neighbors, Local Officials Protest Adult Store: ‘Tacky Businesses Aren’t Welcome’
Read more: After Stunt Drivers Take Over McKinley Park Street For Months, Neighbor Demands Action
Read more: MAT Asphalt Agrees To $1.2 Million Class-Action Settlement With McKinley Park Neighbors
Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: