NEAR WEST SIDE — As city leaders prepare to move migrants from the last police station being used as an emergency shelter, skepticism and frustration among those still living there is growing — and some say they would rather work and live on the street than in a shelter.

“Give us papers. Let us work,” said Kevin Aleanyer Perez Suares, speaking in Spanish. “We’re human, and without money for food or a home, people are getting desperate. You want to send us to a shelter? Why? Just give us work so we can live.”

Suares has been living outside the Near West (12th) Police District, 1412 S. Blue Island Ave., for the past six days. It’s the last of the city’s 22 police stations to house migrants.

Suares has heard the stories of other asylum seekers and said he can’t believe how long it’s taken them to get out of the city’s shelter system since arriving.

The city’s scramble to find housing for migrants and the bureaucracy of the work permit process has left him and others at the station literally in the cold, Suares said.

“We’re all out here on the street, homeless, because they won’t let us work because we don’t have papers,” he said.

Tents are set up in the vacant lot near the 12th District Chicago Police station in Pilsen — which is the last in the city to house migrants, on Dec. 14, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Migrants sleep inside, surrounded by personal items. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

A Shock To The System

On Thursday afternoon, at least 60 people were sheltered inside the station, while others crowded together under trees in a grassy field southwest of the police building. About 20 tents lined the fence of the parking lot, with migrants sleeping inside.

The trees provided shade from the blistering sun during the summer.

Now, the tents have been rearranged to help break the cold winds cutting across the field. Some tents are more elaborate than others, with layers of rainflies and blankets to help with insulation.

While longtime Chicagoans would consider this week’s weather mild, many of the migrants told Block Club they’re experiencing cold like this for the first time and are considering trying to get to Florida or other warmer states if they can’t find work soon.

Migrants boil water over a small wood fire near the tents. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

A trio of migrants fry chicken over a small wood fire near the tents set up near the station. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

As the winter sun set, 29-year-old Dhian Valentine Gomez Mendoza and other migrants used discarded scrap wood in salvaged grills and makeshift fire pits to cook and stay warm near a tent.

“I can’t work because I don’t have papers and because I’m still recovering from an injury. I was hit by a car on my way here, when I was crossing Guatemala,” Mendoza said in Spanish. “I just spend my days begging on the streets.”

Mendoza has been in Chicago for five months. He said he came to the United States because of the work opportunities his friends, who had arrived in Chicago last year, said were possible for asylum seekers, he said.

But since arriving, Mendoza said he’s been shocked by the reality of living at a police station because the city didn’t have enough space for him. Like many migrants, he is also frustrated by the delays migrants face when applying for and getting their work permits, compared to the first wave of asylum seekers who arrived last year.

“But my friends can’t help me right now. They’ve gotten their papers, are working and have a house and car and families they need to take care of,” Mendoza said. “What can I say? I don’t blame them. But they don’t have space for me.”

A bus arrives to transport migrants to shelters. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

‘One More District To Go’

More than 25,800 asylum seekers, many from Venezuela, have arrived in Chicago since last year, according to city data.

The volume of people arriving daily has overwhelmed the city’s systems of care. Earlier this year, the city began placing migrants at police stations while they waited for a spot at one of the city shelters or could connect with family and friends.

For months, people were living on the floor of police station lobbies. Once those were full, people crowded outside in makeshift shelters and tents.

As colder weather descended on Chicago in October, Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration, facing criticism over its handling of the crisis, began phasing out the use of police stations. The city has opened more shelters in leased buildings and partnered with more than a dozen churches to temporarily house people.

“Every single sister agency [and] city department been working tirelessly to decompress these police stations,” Johnson said this week. “Just a month ago, there was concern of whether or not we would be able to get that work completed. And I’m happy to report that because of the hard work, we just have one more district to go.”

Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks at a press conference Dec. 13, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

But the city still needs space to house people, and Johnson’s administration has faced repeated criticism for how officials are creating new shelters.

Block Club reported this week Johnson’s administration is paying hefty prices to rent buildings for migrant shelters. The details have remained shrouded in secrecy.

The city and state still have a controversial $29 million contract with GardaWorld Federal Services and its subsidiary Aegis Defense Services to “provide temporary housing, on an as-needed basis” for asylum seekers.

But the state scrapped a plan to build a winterized tent site for 2,000 migrants at a Brighton Park lot due to environmental concerns. Johnson confirmed Wednesday the city is not moving forward with any future plan to house people at the Brighton Park site.

Officials also have said they have “no immediate plans” to build another planned Far South Side tent city.

Migrants also have repeatedly complained about the conditions at shelters, saying they’re too crowded, don’t offer enough privacy and the quality of the food is poor.

At the city’s largest shelter in Pilsen, migrants told Borderless Magazine they are being treated “like dogs.”

‘I Just Want To Work’

Antony Garcia, 30, another Venezuelan migrant at the Pilsen police station, was getting his hair cut inside the tent of a fellow asylum seeker named Jose Thursday afternoon.

Garcia said he worked as a general contractor back home in Venezuela, and he’s itching to get back to work.

But five months after arriving in Chicago, he remains frustrated. He has showed up when he’s been told nonprofits or city workers will be at the police station to help with paperwork for starting the work permit process, but there’s always a backlog, he said.

“I’ve still got family in Venezuela, a daughter, that I’m fighting for by looking for work here. But I can’t work, so I can’t send home any money. It’s frustrating,” Garcia said.

He sometimes considers going to a Home Depot or Lowe’s parking lot to see if anyone will take him on as an undocumented day laborer on a construction job, but then he thinks better of it, he said.

“It’s tempting. It is. But I don’t want to risk deportation if they catch me. And I don’t trust the people who pull up in pickup trucks offering work. I don’t know them, and I’ve heard from other immigrants here that they’ll take to a job, have you work all day and then tell you to go away without pay,” Garcia said, in Spanish. “Who can we complain to then? We weren’t supposed to be working in the first place.”

Migrants dig into dinner. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Davis Rivas, 19, leans out the window of a bus transporting migrants to shelters. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Unless the delay in processing work permits is resolved soon, Garcia said more migrants, feeling desperate, may agree to work that puts them at risk of being taken advantage of, or worse.

He’s also skeptical of moving into a shelter because the curfew might cause him to miss out on opportunities to work and make much-needed money, he said.

“I don’t want to seem ungrateful about the shelters, but I just want work. As soon as I get my papers I’m working overtime. Overnights. Weekends. Double shifts. Anything I can get to make money. Those shelters lock you out if you aren’t there by 7 p.m.,” Garcia said.

“I’d rather be living on the street with the opportunity to make more money to get a home than living in a shelter where I can only work certain hours and have to be back before they lock the doors,” he said.

