LOGAN SQUARE — Monique Cauley knows the life stories of more than 500 Logan Square neighbors, down to their dogs and children’s names.

As a beloved postal carrier who serves homes between Talman and Artesian avenues starting at Logan Boulevard, Cauley receives high praise from her customers — including the four-legged ones who have grown up seeing her every day.

“Hey, Blue. How are you?” Cauley said, greeting a 2-year-old dog who waddled to her feet with a red tennis ball as Cauley delivered mail this week near St. John Berchmans School.

The Bronzeville resident, who has worked in Logan Square with the United States Postal Service for 16 years, isn’t just popular for her kind attitude, big smile and impeccable memory. She’s also known for sharing mail tips, changes to deliveries and other important information for 60647 residents.

Cauley is active on the community Facebook page, which she started using during the pandemic as a way to keep in touch with her customers and share information, she said. She shares periodic mail advice, including a detailed annual Christmas post with useful tips to make sure everyone gets their holiday cards and gifts as postal workers prepare for a stressful season.

Cauley loves her job not only because she gets to be active and outside, but also because of the supportive customers and coworkers who keep her going, especially during the holidays, she said. Thanks to social media, she’s been able to help customers, meet people and connect faces to names.

“I really wasn’t doing it for accolades, [but] people are more understanding when they have a little bit of information,” she said. “I feel like when people are in the dark or they don’t know what’s going on, they are quick to anger.”

‘You Experience So Many Life Milestones’

Cauley never set out to be a postal worker. She fell into the profession through a family friend, she said.

Cauley has an undergraduate degree in biology and a master’s in biotechnology and chemistry science. After she got a job in her field, she was in an office all day and didn’t like it, she said.

“One of my mom’s friends was going around town when they were hiring seasonally, so I went with her, and then I started working. I was like, ‘Oh, I kinda like it.’ And I stayed ever since,” Cauley said with a laugh.

Postal workers have a front-row seat to people’s lives, creating a tight-knit community and understanding between people, Cauley said.

“Especially if you have a regular route, you experience so many life milestones for people: when they have a baby, when they get married, when they get divorced, when there are grandkids,” she said. “You watch kids from in the belly to when they grow up and go to prom. It’s crazy.”

Casey Prescott, a neighbor and Blue the dog’s owner, praised Cauley for remembering everyone’s names, her positive attitude and for always giving the dogs in her building extra love.

“She is the best,” Prescott said. “She keeps everyone up to date. I think we need to know about mail service. … She has known Blue since he was a puppy, and he goes running for her. Any postal worker he sees, he expects to get the same amount of love.”

In turn, Logan Square residents have thanked Cauley for her services with gifts, messages and tips. Robert Magiet, a local business owner, has delivered free pizza to Cauley and other postal workers at the Logan Square office, 2339 N. California Ave.

Cauley is glad to help the community and cares about the relationships she’s made over the years, including with her coworkers, she said.

“The station is my home away from home, especially during the holidays, so it’s a second family,” she said. “We make sure we are all OK, and sometimes you need to laugh and joke to get through the day.”

Mail Tips From A Seasoned Pro

Christmas “is a double-edged sword — you love the holidays, but the extra work that comes with it can be a little tiresome,” Cauley said.

Here’s what Cauley says neighbors should to do help their mail carriers and post offices send and deliver mail through the holidays and beyond.

If people are mailing an item first class, it needs to be sent by Saturday to arrive in time for Christmas.

Priority mail must be mailed by Wednesday to arrive by Christmas; priority express needs to be mailed Thursday.

If multiple people live in an apartment and they have different surnames, all of those names need to be in or on the mailbox.

People should avoid labeling letters with nicknames like Mom, Dad, Grandma and Grandpa or with only first names, as that adds confusion for postal workers.

Empty your mailbox at least every other day to make room for the catalogs, cards and more.

Don’t leave packages in hallways, on porches or in package rooms.

Want to avoid going to the post office? Most folks may not know you can add outgoing letters to your mailbox as long as they’re labeled or sticking out of the mailbox, Cauley said.

“If you live in an apartment building and you have something that you want to send out, just leave a little Post-it that says, ‘I have outgoing mail in mailbox,’ and then the mail carrier will look in there to pick them up,” she said.

With these short, wintery days, Cauley also reminds people to leave porch lights on, keep dogs inside and keep the walkways clear so postal carriers can easily get to the front door.

“To the customers: When it snows, please shovel and salt your sidewalks,” she said. “It’s a great deal for you and for us.”

