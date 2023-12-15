GOOSE ISLAND — Goose Island Beer Co.’s beerpub on Clybourn Avenue has closed as the craft beer company plans to open soon in the Salt Shed.

The Goose Island Brewhouse, 1800 N. Clybourn Ave., had its last call Saturday night, marking an end of an era for the brewpub, which opened in 1988 and kickstarted a wave of breweries opening across Chicago.

“The Clybourn Brewpub has etched an indelible mark on both the history of Goose Island Beer Co. and the vibrant, ever-changing tapestry of Chicago,” Goose Island president Todd Ahsmann said in a statement. “Clybourn served as the birthplace of Bourbon County Stout, and host to unforgettable events like Stout Fest, numerous Black Fridays, and Block Parties filled with music.”

The brewpub plans to reopen next year at the Salt Shed entertainment district along the Chicago River.

Few details about the move have been released, but the brewery plans to take over a building along the Chicago River next to the Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave., which began hosting outdoor concerts last summer.

The Salt Shed is operated by 16″ On Center, the hospitality group that owns the Empty Bottle, Thalia Hall, the Promontory and other venues and restaurants.

The new brewpub will include a large patio where customers will be able to hear the music during outdoor shows at the venue, officials have said.

“We loved being able to share a ‘Last Call’ at Clybourn with so many friends and family last week, and the spirit lives on through our continued innovation and connecting with Chicagoans through music and events — all paving the way for our new chapter,” Ahsmann said. “We can’t wait to keep building on that legacy in our new space at the Salt Shed and look forward to new stories, collaborations and making incredible memories.”

Goose Island also operates a taproom in the West Loop at 1800 W. Fulton St.

