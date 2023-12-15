WICKER PARK — When Davenport’s Piano Bar & Cabaret opened in a former furniture store at 1383 N. Milwaukee Avenue on November 11, 1998, the idea of a successful cabaret in Wicker Park seemed pretty unlikely.

In 1998, cabaret, which had been confined mostly to swanky hotels and nightclubs in the Gold Coast, was a fading art form. Just two other cabarets remained in the city, and club owners generally agreed that a music venue that seated just 60 people was likely to be a money-losing proposition.

And in still-gentrifying Wicker Park, known for alternative acts like Liz Phair and the Smashing Pumpkins, who wanted to hear show tunes and old standards from the Great American Songbook?

But Davenport’s was a different kind of cabaret, where performers were just as likely to sing Motown and Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” as, well, “Cabaret,” and they did it while mixing drinks behind the bar or delivering them to jeans-and-T-shirt-clad customers sitting in the banquettes.

Now, 25 years, one pandemic and one sale later, Davenport’s can say, as its performers sang in a celebratory video from 2020, “I’m Still Here.”

The club celebrated with a 25th birthday party in November, headlined by Karen Mason, the Broadway singer who performed on the original opening night.

“The beauty of it is that it hasn’t changed,” said Dan Michel, who has been a manager, bartender and performer at Davenport’s for 20 years. He’s best known among regulars as the Fiddler on the Bar for his habit of standing on the bar and scratching out the theme from the musical “Fiddler on the Roof” on his violin.

“The decorations are the same,” Michel said. “What changes is the rotation of people who come in there. But it’s really stayed, at its core, this intimate, fun music venue. It’s a special gem in Chicago.”

Two of the original owners, Donna Kirchman and Sue Berry, lived in Wicker Park and, along with their business partner and the bar’s namesake Bill Davenport, they envisioned a spot like Don’t Tell Mama, a New York restaurant, piano bar and cabaret with singing servers and bartenders. But Don’t Tell Mama was in the theater district of Midtown Manhattan. Davenport’s, they hoped, would lure new people to a neighborhood they loved.

Their best business decision was buying the building, that former furniture store. This allowed them to stay in the neighborhood even as it gentrified and property values went through the roof.

The owners turned the front room into a bar with a grand piano to encourage sing-alongs and the back room into an orange banquette-lined more traditional cabaret, with less audience participation, more vocalist star power. They only had enough money to pay the out-of-town acts (who they sometimes put up in an apartment above the bar). The other performers also tended bar and waited tables; you had to audition to work there.

“It’s always great when, on a Saturday night after you’ve been waiting on tables or mixing drinks or washing dishes, you get up and sing,” Michel said. “You see that light flip in someone’s eyes. It’s a magical moment.”

Within a few months of its opening, Davenport’s had begun to attract a wider range of customers than its founders had originally intended, not just older people who were looking for something to do after dinner, but younger people who lived in the neighborhood.

“Recently I saw someone in the piano bar who was in her 80s,” Michel said, “And the same night, I’m carding someone who has just turned 21. There are very few places where you get that multigenerational experience.”

Davenport’s staffer Laura Dellis is hosting her own holiday show there this Sunday. Credit: Provided/Laura Dellis

It also had a reputation for hosting some of the finest cabaret singers in the country, including Mason, Amanda McBroom and Andrea Marcovicci. And some of the staffers, including Michel and Laura Dellis, developed local followings of their own.

Eventually, Kirchman and Berry bought out Davenport. Chicago’s other cabarets disappeared, but not much changed at Davenport’s until 2020, when it had to shut down for the pandemic. The bar managed to stay open thanks to a GoFundMe campaign.

But this spring, Kirchman and Berry put Davenport’s up for sale, and the bar’s entire future was in doubt. Staff and customers were afraid new owners would turn it into a sports bar or, worse, tear it down and put up another condo building.

Much to everyone’s surprise, the new owners, who prefer to remain anonymous, kept Davenport’s exactly the same. There wasn’t even any staff turnover. Michel and his coworkers were thrilled when they heard the news. To them, Davenport’s is more than a bar.

“There’s a constant, primal need for music in our hearts,” Michel said. “There’s a primal need for community. We have a place where you can let loose and have fun. Bars come and go. But staying constant has allowed Davenport’s to endure for the last 25 years.”

Consequently, the bar has seen its usual busy holiday season this year, with festive cabaret acts like Jordan’s Pajama Glamorama, where audience members were expected to attend donned in “slumber chic.” Dellis has her own one-woman show this Sunday, in which she will celebrate all the holidays of the year through stand-up comedy and music. Tony Award winner Levi Kreis will perform Dec. 22-23 while on his annual Home for the Holidays tour. Meanwhile, Davenport mainstays Daryl Nitz and George Howe take requests and create medleys in the front bar by the piano every Saturday night.

Davenport’s, 1383 N. Milwaukee, is open Thursday-Monday. See the club website for show schedule and tickets.

