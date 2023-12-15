GOLD COAST — Tatsu Aoki has made music since he was a 4-year-old growing up in downtown Tokyo.

At the urging of his parents, Aoki picked up a pair of bachi sticks and practiced for hours, banging away at a giant, barrel-like taiko drum — his introduction to the ancient art of Japanese percussion. Soon after came intense instruction in shamisen, a three-stringed lute.

Those intense musical roots came to define Aoki’s life. More than six decades later, Aoki is a musician, composer, educator, arts executive and a longtime Chicagoan.

Now 65, Aoki is about to cap a landmark year with his organization’s annual pair of taiko-based concerts this weekend at the Edlis Neeson Theater at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, 220 E. Chicago Ave. — a December tradition eagerly anticipated by many fans.

First up is Reduction 9 at 7 p.m. Saturday, featuring an impressive lineup of multicultural artists — hailing from Tokyo, San Francisco, New York and, of course, Chicago — fusing improv music and movement with traditional Japanese instrumentation.

The crown-jewel event happens 2 p.m. Sunday with“Taiko Legacy 20, a celebratory 20th-anniversary concert featuring a huge cast of local artists as well as special guests from Japan.

“Reduction is much more experimental. Legacy is more straight-up taiko drumming,” Aoki said earlier this week in between checking items off his list of pre-concert tasks.

“It’s one of the largest community-based taiko performances in the Midwest. We’ve reached the point where Taiko Legacy has become as wide as we can do.

“We have so many musicians, shamisen players from Japan, dancers from Japan, all these others. We have a lot of mini performances and interludes between the songs. We have to map it all out. And we have to talk to our Japanese dancing people about their costume changes, so we can create invisible transitions.”

Taiko Legacy Credit: Ken Carl

The anniversary Legacy concert is just the latest major event Aoki has overseen this year. He achieved another longtime goal in the spring: Under Aoki’s leadership as executive director, Asian Improv aRts Midwest bought a permanent home last year and opened to the public in May. Aoki founded the group in 1984.

Located at 4875 N. Elston Ave. on the border of Albany Park and Mayfair, the building houses the administration offices, classrooms and rehearsal space for various arts groups, including Aoki’s Tsukasa Taiko drumming troupe and Shubukai, dedicated to Japanese classical dancing.

“We refer to it as our dojo,” Aoki said.

It’s a well-earned accomplishment for a man who has dedicated his life to making art and building community. While Aoki’s early training was steeped in what he called “real traditional pedagogy, very strict,” he felt a call to branch out and experiment from an early age. He discovered the underground arts scene in 1970s Tokyo.

“I learned about American experimental films and Black avant-garde music,” he said. “My sensei — i.e., my mentors — said to go check them out.”

So Aoki came to the United States in 1977, spending a few weeks in Los Angeles and New York. Eventually he headed to the Windy City, where he began playing acoustic bass with various jazz ensembles.

“Chicago was one of the meccas for Black avant-garde music,” Aoki said. The Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians “was very popular, and the Sun Ra Arkestra. So I came here.”

Today, Aoki and his wife live in suburban Oak Park, although they usually spend a few winter or spring months every year visiting family back in Tokyo. The couple have three grown children, “all taiko drummers, and we perform together all the time,” Aoki said. “It’s kind of the norm with ethnic folk arts, where kids perform with their parents.”

Hamid Drake (left) will perform at the Taiko Legacy concert this weekend. Credit: Ken Carl

But Taiko Legacy is more than just a family affair. Aiko invites many creatives from his wide network to plug into the concerts. That list includes renowned local musicians Hamid Drake, Michael Zerang and Nicole Mitchell, as well as choreographer-performer Yoshinojo Fujima, a colleague at Asian Improv aRts Midwest.

“It’s a uniquely challenging and gratifying experience to be a part of the Legacy shows,” said Fujima, also known as Rika Lin, who holds grandmaster status in Fujima-style classical dance.

“I’m such a fortunate person to be able to do all these things with these great artists,” Aoki said.

Tickets to Reduction 9 Saturday and Taiko Legacy 20 Sunday are $25. More information is on the Taiko Legacy website.

