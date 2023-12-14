WASHINGTON PARK — The 51st Street Business Association is getting a grant from the city to assist its efforts in revitalizing the commercial corridor.

The nonprofit is one of 27 grantees set to receive part of a $1 million grant from the Chicago Neighborhood Access Fund, a program under the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. The fund aims to support organizations and artists creating programming on the South and West sides.

Other grantees include the Greater Chatham Initiative, Englewood Arts Collective and Bridgeport’s Public Media Institute.

Executive Director Sandra Bivens, who’s headed the association since 2009, said she plans to use the $40,000 award towards ongoing events like the Brown Derby Jazz Series, a program the association launched in 2021.

“We put this series together because of historical aspects of music within the Bronzeville community. When COVID hit, it really was hard on African-American musicians, vocalists and artists in every field of the cultural arts. So we wanted to try to begin to get our musicians and our cameramen and our videographers and different people within the cultural arts back on their feet,” Givens said.

The programs aren’t limited to jazz, Bivens said. The association has offered events showcasing dance troupes and partnerships with locally owned South Side businesses like Bronzeville Winery to provide a one-of-a-kind cultural experience, she said.

Events like the Brown Derby Jazz Series also help raise the profile of the 51st Street corridor, with Black-led developments like Policy Kings and Soul City Kitchens — a food incubator slated to open next year — in the works.

Then there’s Boxville, an open air market and business incubator tucked underneath the 51st Street Green Line stop. Now in its sixth year, the venue has also helped transform the neighborhood into a cultural destination by offering products from local vendors and live entertainment.

Bivens credits Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) with leading the charge to revitalize the community while staying true to its roots.

“I’ve been here for close to 50 years, and one of my goals was to change this corridor from being the ‘gang-related, drug-related, people-getting-killed-in-the-street’ kind of corridor,” Givens said. “We have made that happen through these types of programs, plus the programming we were doing at the Elks Lodge, which is where we technically started the Brown Derby Jazz Series 10 years ago. We also launched the Bronzeville Jazz and Music Festival that we’ve been doing for over 12 years on 51st and King Drive.

“We started these programs to bring the community together, and that’s been happening.”

Engagement from area business owners and residents have also made a difference, Bivens said.

A block club started on 53rd and Calumet, and the association has continued working with neighbors to create resident councils. One of Bivens’ main goals has been to bridge the divide between local businesses and residents, which has been successful with events that allow those businesses to give back to the community, like toy or clothing drives.

Investing in Bronzeville works to the city’s advantage, Bivens said.

“When you have a historical background like Bronzeville has, you definitely want to build on that and to begin to make it more more of a tourist attraction,” Bivens said. “That’s what a lot of organizations in the Bronzeville area are trying to do. We want to bring in more tourist attractions so that these businesses can begin to build.”

