WRIGLEYVILLE — For several years, Nisei Lounge bartender Val Capone has looked forward to “Malörtsgiving,” when she opens Wrigleyville’s oldest dive bar on Thanksgiving.

“I leave my partner, dad and my friends to open the bar so people have somewhere to go,” Capone said. “It’s the start of ‘the Malört-idays’ and has become a tradition to us.”

So Capone was taken aback when she saw CH Distillery, which has produced Malört since buying Carl Jeppsen Co. in 2018, had its own Malörtsgiving this year, using the day as a fundraiser for Lemons of Love, a nonprofit helping people affected by cancer.

But it’s not the first time the West Loop distillery has followed Nisei Lounge, 3439 N. Sheffield Ave., in one of its ideas, Capone said.

Look @JeppsonsMalort we’ve sat quietly while you built your brand this fall copying our infusions and selling them as house bottles at CH at a filthy profit without crediting us.



But THIS IS FUCKING BULLSHIT. Quit stealing our mixology ideas without attribution. https://t.co/3lDR1tRaou — Nisei Lounge Chicago (@NiseiLounge) December 2, 2023

Capone, who doubles as the bar’s director of infusions, has been infusing Malört since 2016, when the bar rolled out its candy cane infusion of the bitter alcohol, she said. Other infusions over the years have included Kosher dill pickles for Hanukkah and special concoctions for artists performing at Wrigley Field like Lady Gaga.

CH Distillery recently got into making its own Malört infusions, rolling out a seasonal pumpkin spice mixture in October (something Nisei has already done) and, most recently, its own candy cane Malört.

This month, the Wrigleyville lounge had enough and called out the West Loop distillery on social media, saying it is copying and profiting off years-old ideas.

“At first, we just kind of let it slide, but it’s kept happening since then,” Capone said. “If they had reached out to us to collaborate on a special candy cane Malört fundraiser, we would have loved to. We do fundraisers all the time.”

Nisei has responded to CH Distillery’s candy cane blend with a fundraiser of its own, collecting money for the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

“Malört is bitter, but we’re not going to be like that,” Capone said. “So we’re using this situation to raise awareness about a charity that’s really important.”

CH Distillery did not return requests for comment, but Jeppsen’s Malört shared an apology on social media that did not directly address Nisei Lounge.

“Our sincere apologies to all the bartenders, bars and other good folks who are OG originators of infused Malört,” Jeppsen’s Malört wrote. “In our rush to do good we missed acknowledging those who came before us in the quest to make Malört worse. Our seasonal flavored Malört series has been a charitable fundraiser since day one, with every penny of profit earmarked for charitable donations.”

Since its launch, more than $45,000 have been raised, Jeppsen’s Malört wrote.

“Thank you to all the Malört fans who make this possible and sorry again for failing to acknowledge anyone who has infused Malört before we ever did,” Jeppsen’s Malört wrote.

