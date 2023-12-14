AUSTIN — A medical and community center focused on children’s health is coming to the West Side, a resource needed to address the region’s gap in health care coverage.

Lurie Children’s Hospital plans to open the Austin Community Health Hub with the Austin-based Stone Community Development Corporation. It will be a three-story, 24,000-square-foot building on what’s currently vacant land at 5034-5048 W. Chicago Ave., according to the hospital.

The center will feature space for health care offices and programs as well as a cafe, areas for Stone Community Development Corporation’s community events, space for health care nonprofit Thresholds plus an outdoor area with seating. There will also be a surface parking lot.

The goal of the medical center is to improve Austin’s economic viability and provide health services to the community, according to Stone’s development pitch.

The facility will provide specialty children’s physical and behavioral health care services, including autism care, wellness and weight management, substance abuse treatment and psychotherapy services.

A rezoning of the property set to to house the health center was approved Wednesday by the City Council, paving the way for the project. Construction is planned to begin in the spring, with a grand opening planned for summer 2025, according to Lurie’s website.

Rendering for the Austin Community Health Hub. Credit: Lurie Children's Hospital

Lurie Children’s Hospital decided to pursue a health center in Austin because behavioral health services are scarce on the West Side despite a large number of the hospital’s patients living there, officials said at a community meeting on the project.

The West Side has especially needed more health services to help children cope with bullying and gun-related trauma, said Contrell Jenkins, who co-founded Stone Community Development Corporation and is pastor of the nearby Lively Stone Missionary Baptist Church.

“As a pastor, I could offer care and spiritual counseling … but some of the people that I encountered needed a little bit more than prayer. I personally believe that the Austin community deserves quality health care services,” Jenkins said at the meeting.

The West Side has been dealing with health care inequalities for decades. For example, West Garfield Park residents live to an average age of 69, compared to age 85 for people living in the Loop, according to a 2015 Virginia Commonwealth University report.

A 2021 city study showed the life expectancy gap is growing between Black and non-Black Chicagoans. Black people in Chicago live an estimated 9.2 fewer years than non-Black people as they struggle with higher death rates for diabetes-related issues, homicides, HIV and opioids, that report found.

Community organizers and West Side health providers have long worked to tackle the social factors that lead to worse health outcomes, including poor access to health foods and lack of regular health care.

Thresholds Health also opened a location in Austin earlier this year to provide free health care and substance use treatments.

Stone is acting as the developer of the health center and will own the facility, with Lurie Children’s and other groups as tenants, documents show.

Stone is an Austin-based community development organization that works on building projects and connects people with various resources such as after school activities in art, community service, educational assistance and financial literacy.

The building is being designed by Gregory Ramon Design Studios and TNS Studio.

