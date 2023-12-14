WEST GARFIELD PARK — Two years ago, Sheriff Polk was out on bail and on house arrest, struggling to figure out how to provide for his family.

Help came through a newly created guaranteed income program for formerly incarcerated people in West Garfield Park. The $500 a month from the Chicago Future Fund helped Polk, now 28, cover expenses such as utilities and Christmas gifts for his children, he said.

“I never gave up on wanting to provide as much as I could for my family. It was very beneficial. The Future Fund folks really took the time to get to know me and build a relationship,” Polk said.

A new report from the Future Fund gives the first key insights into the pilot program, one of the few in the county devoted to helping formerly incarcerated people achieve financial stability and prevent them from reoffending.

Equity and Transformation launched the program in 2021, providing 30 West Siders $500 a month between November 2021 and April 2023. Nineteen men and 11 women were selected for the program, according to their new report.

Participants have largely avoided returning to jail, using the money to pay bills for their families and for food, transportation and child care, said Rachel Pyon, Chicago Future Fund’s program manager. Nearly all of the participants were consistently looking for work throughout the pilot, a positive sign the guaranteed income didn’t discourage people from finding jobs, said Pyon and the report.

But the majority of participants still struggled to find full-time jobs to support their families because of their criminal records, said Pyon and the report.

“There’s misconceptions about employment, and people think they’re lazy and rely solely on this income when that is not the case,” Pyon said. “We do believe guaranteed income has good household benefits. They reported improvements in their health and motivation. It encouraged them to steer clear of certain crowds.”

Sherrif Polk (left) and Rachel Pyon (right) during a meeting for the Chicago Future Fund program. Credit: Rachel Pyon

Polk applied to join the program after a friend told him about it in November 2021. He had been charged with first-degree murder in 2019.

Polk was released from jail in 2021 to await trial due to the death of his father and the pandemic. Polk said his bond was paid for by the Chicago Bond Fund and his parents, and he was put on an ankle monitor.

Polk was acquitted in February. A Cook County Clerk’s Office spokeswoman confirmed he was found not guilty at trial. He relocated from Garfield Park to Rogers Park after being released.

Despite the acquittal, Polk said he still hasn’t been able to secure a full-time job or even most gig work such as Uber due to the charges appearing in background checks.

While Polk said he is fortunate to have avoided prison, the charges on his record remain and have hindered his employment prospects. Polk said he felt invisible when he was on house arrest and even after it, with less opportunities to be found despite not going to prison.

Despite the setbacks, Polk said he is more determined than ever to forge his own path of success. He said he hopes to become a business owner and establish a social club in the city down the line, and he encourages other young people to avoid the same path he turned to.

“I felt relieved to take it off, but I still felt tied to that. It’s like I have to be reminded of what took place,” he said. “Every day, I feel new to [being back]. But I feel more ambitious than ever.”

Equity and Transformation team members with Chicago Future Fund participants, who will each receive $500 monthly in a guaranteed basic income program. Credit: Pascal Sabino/Block Club

Future Fund participants had to be 18-35, formerly incarcerated, live in West Garfield Park and earn less than $12,000 to quality. Organizers distributed applications through door-to-door canvassing, on social media and at neighborhood meetings, according to the report. Participants were randomly selected, and all had a felony on their criminal record, according to the report.

The money helped participants make positive strides with their lives and finances, but inconsistent employment affected the majority of the Future Fund beneficiaries, according to the report.

Eight participants were steadily employed since the inception of the program in December 2021, holding full-time, part-time, or temporary jobs, according to the report. Fourteen participants were employed irregularly during the period with mainly part-time or temporary jobs.

The remaining eight participants were unemployed throughout the entire period, with one being incarcerated, according to the report. However, all of the participants were seeking employment regularly, except the one person who was incarcerated during the period.

Housing insecurity is one of the biggest obstacles formerly incarcerated deal with and can often lead them to reoffending. Nine of the 30 applicants either resided in an emergency shelter, lived in a budget hotel or stayed with family or friends, according to the report. Housing stabilized over time, with only one person facing insecurity by the end of the report.

Those formerly incarcerated face significant barriers related to housing, finding a job and getting an education. This in turn can lead them down the road to extreme poverty or reoffending and returning to prison, Pyon said.

“Even after being released, there are permanent punishments that prevent people from finding jobs. They’re vulnerable to things and elements around them, and that can lead them back to the same place,” she said.

Cook County Jail in Little Village on Aug. 16, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Guaranteed income programs have become popular throughout the country in recent years.

The Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot is providing $500 to 5,000 low-income households for a year, and Cook County’s $42 million guaranteed income pilot program provides $500 to 3,250 people over two years. The latter program is the largest publicly funded program of its kind in the country.

About 406,000 people applied to the two programs.

Other organizations such as the Lawndale Christian Legal Center have stepped in with the Bail Project to provide housing to formerly incarcerated West Siders with programs such as Community Release With Support to provide addiction treatment, mental health support, medical care and workforce training.

The organization received $3 million in state funding to bolster services for the program earlier this year.

Similar studies on guaranteed income, such the 2019 Stockton Economic Empowerment Demonstration, found that participants’ full-time employment rates increased by 12 percent among participants who received no-strings-attached cash payments.

Future Fund participants created a tight-knit community among themselves to hold each other accountable by staying out of trouble and helping them find work, often encouraging each other during dark times, Pyon said.

“They said they felt a sense of love and support they hadn’t felt before,” Pyon said. “It’s really been impactful to know they feel that love and support.”

A second round of money for the Future Fund began in March, expanding to the Austin and Englewood areas, in addition to the Garfield Park community. It also allows people up to 45 to apply, whereas the first round was for those 18-35 years old.

Participants, like the first round, also must make $12,000 or less annually to qualify, Pyon said. There are no plans for a third round, she said.

