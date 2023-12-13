NORTH LAWNDALE — Riot Fest just announced its dates for next year — and it’ll be a little later than it was this year.

The long-running music festival at Douglass Park will be Sept. 20-22, 2024. A holiday presale for three-day passes opens noon Thursday, although it will be a while before the lineup is announced.

Riot Fest typically takes place in mid-September. Festival organizers said the slightly later date is to “to alleviate traffic congestion within the Little Village and North Lawndale communities during the celebrations for Mexican Independence Day.”

Mexican Independence Day is Sept. 16. The overlap between Riot Fest and Mexican Independence Day events this year resulted in traffic snarls and congestion across the city.

In addition to opening ticket sales, Riot Fest is throwing an open office Christmas party Friday night at Logan Arcade, 2410 W. Fullerton Ave.

The moon looms over amusement park rides during the last day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on Sept. 17, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Riot Fest has also been promoting its relationship with the community, in response to neighbor complaints about the noise, traffic and damage to park grounds during the festival at Douglass Park, 1401 S. Sacramento Drive. About 50,000 people attend the fest each day.

Some West Siders have protested for years about the Park District allowing private, for-profit events to take over public park land during prime summer season. Two other popular festivals, Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash and Heatwave, relocated from Douglass Park this year.

Riot Fest organizers implemented new measures this summer to address noise control, traffic management and accessibility around the park.

Riot Fest representatives have said the event has generated $14 million for the Park District since 2015, and some supporters say the fest benefits the community’s image. Ald. Monique Scott (24th), whose ward includes Douglass Park, strongly supports the festival.

Through a toy drive in partnership with Scott’s office, festival organizers are distributing hundreds of toys to students at Sumner Math and Science Community Academy on Monday and Crown Community Academy of Fine Arts on Tuesday.

In partnership with Douglass Park Advisory Council, Riot Fest is also hosting a coat/warm outerwear drive this winter to help collect coats, hats and gloves for the community.

For more information about Riot Fest 2024, visit the fest website.

