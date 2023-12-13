UKRAINIAN VILLAGE — Members of a Ukrainian Village community group met Tuesday to consider a pitch by a private security firm to provide patrol services for the neighborhood in response to a surge in robberies and other crime.

At center stage during the meeting, hosted by the Ukrainian Village Safety Advocates, was P4 Companies. The security firm has been patrolling Bucktown, Back of the Yards, Hyde Park, Lincoln Park and Fulton Market to “supplement” the work of Chicago police and address the spike in crime, said P4 president Steve Vitale.

About a dozen neighbors met at Holy Trinity Orthodox Cathedral, 1121 N. Leavitt St., and listened as P4 officials described the firm’s services and its track record in neighborhoods where crime rates “remain flat or have decreased,” said Vitale.

P4 crews are manned by armed off-duty or retired police officers, and patrol cars have cameras inside and outside. P4 patrols work closely with Chicago Police and share visual data for quicker response times, said Paul Ohm, executive vice president of P4.

Services range from $180,000 to $200,000 per vehicle on a yearly basis, Vitale said.

Neighbors and members of the Ukrainian Village Safety Advocates listen to a presentation by private security firm P4 at a community meeting on Dec. 12, 2023. Credit: Mark Raczkiewycz/Block Club Chicago

“What we try to do is deter and for theft, it’s to diminish it through their need, justification and opportunity,” Ohm said. “We work so closely with certain police districts that we receive their daily briefings.”

Robberies have skyrocketed citywide, with the larger West Town area among the communities hit particularly hard. Chicago Police crime data shows robberies are up 61 percent this year over the same period last year in the Near West (12th) Police District, which stretches from Ukrainian Village through the West Loop and down to Pilsen.

Some neighbors at the meeting questioned what exactly P4 does to deter or prevent crime, whether they’ve used the firearms they carry and how pursuit works.

Vitale said security personnel haven’t drawn their weapons yet in their patrol areas and they don’t pursue suspects, but work closely with police to transmit real-time information.

“We use [the messaging platform] Slack to communicate with our communities and are all trained” in conflict de-escalation, said Vitale. “Drawing a weapon is the last resort.”

“We’re going to hold a follow-up meeting next week to discuss this matter further,” said Linda Buczyna, co-founder of Ukrainian Village Safety Advocates, when asked Wednesday whether the group would consider hiring P4 as other affluent Chicago neighborhoods have done. “Money is always a factor, but I think the people in attendance were highly impressed.”

Another topic on the agenda but not discussed Tuesday: reopening the 13th Police District station in West Town. Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) is leading that push to get a non-binding referendum on the 2024 ballot to reopen the 13th district station.

The Ukrainian Village Safety Advocates, which started as a block club 32 years ago, had planned to circulate a petition for signatures in support of Villegas’ referendum, but one of the group’s members forgot to bring the petition, Buczyna said.

