MCKINLEY PARK — Anxiety and dread starts setting in Friday evenings for one woman who lives at 32nd Street and Hoyne Avenue.

She knows, like clockwork, drivers are going to start gathering on her street in the middle of the night, making so much noise it will guarantee she won’t get much sleep the rest of the weekend. And it’s been going on for months.

“We can’t live like this,” said the neighbor, who asked not to be named for fear of her safety. “It is affecting our life, the quality of life of everybody on our street.”

Stunt drivers have been popping up nearly every weekend on the same block in McKinley Park since the spring, the neighbor said.

The group of drivers, primarily teens and young adults, take over the intersection to film each other doing doughnuts and drifting, sometimes waving guns around and setting off fireworks, she said.

Video from a neighbor shows stunt drivers on 32nd Street and Hoyne Avenue. The drivers have been popping up nearly every weekend on the same block in McKinley Park since the spring.

When it first happened, she thought it was “an annoying” one-off instance. But eight months later, the consistent noise and trash from the meet-ups has become a serious stressor, she said.

She and her husband own their home, thanks to a low-interest rate they got during the pandemic. If they sold their house, the woman is not sure they could afford buying another one, she said.

“If we rented, we would have broken our lease and left months ago,” she told Block Club. “But at the same time, I think the idea of leaving instead of at least trying to fight for this neighborhood, for the street, is ridiculous.”

Tire marks stain the corner of 32nd Street and Hoyne Avenue in McKinley Park on Dec. 12, 2023, where drivers have been doing street racing and burnouts. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

‘They’re Just Going To Continue To Escalate’

The woman said the first time this happened was April 16 — shortly after the street was repaved, making it a perfect, smooth surface for drifting. She captured photos and videos of the incident. She called 911 and officers soon came and dispersed the crowd.

Since then, she estimates she made nearly 100 calls to emergency services to get officers to break up the groups, which have happened nearly every weekend.

Even when it has rained, drivers have broken the top of a recycling bin into pieces to put under their back tires for a bit more traction, the neighbor said and videos show.

“It is at the point now I recognize the 911 operators’ voices,” she said. “We were excited when all these streets got repaved. Now, I wish they had left them. I’ll take the potholes over this any day of the week.”

For all the times she’s called 911 and tried to get a meeting with her local CAPS officer, she said she’s been left in the dark as to why the Police Department hasn’t found a solution to this chronic nightmare.

“Take their cars, make them pay to get it back. Do anything to curb this,” she said.

Asked about what officers are doing to address the regular stunt driving meet-ups, police said in a statement, “We do not discuss specific deployment or patrol strategies.”

Police also couldn’t provide data on how many, if any, arrests had been made in relation to stunt driving on this block or if cars involved had been impounded.

Homes near 32nd and Hoyne streets in McKinley Park on Dec. 12, 2023, where drivers have been doing street racing and burnouts. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Stunt driving and drag racing has been a problem across the city in recent years.

It has a devoted following throughout the city, and meet-ups often are quickly organized through social media, Manny Ramos reported for the Sun-Times in 2022. They have spread throughout the city in recent years, particularly as speed bumps on Lower Wacker Drive put that popular location on ice. At times, drifters have clashed with police who have come to shut them down.

Police have pledged repeatedly they’ll crack down on drag racing, stunt driving and drifting, but it remains a problem — even after City Council members approved an ordinance last year giving police the power to impound cars used in these races by using video evidence, even if the owner isn’t present.

The ordinance also increased the fines for car owners caught drag racing or drifting.

The McKinley Park neighbor said she provided photos and videos with people’s license plates, makes and models visible to officers. It’s frustrating to see the same people in the same cars weekend after weekend, she said.

The woman said she finally received a call from an officer late last week, but, “it was just excuse after excuse, like ‘Yeah, this has always been a problem,'” she said the officer told her.

Ald. Julia Ramirez (12th), whose ward includes this neighbor’s block, said she’s been in communication with this resident since the summer, trying to get her connected with a district officer. Other constituents have brought similar issues to her from other parts of the ward, Ramirez said.

From what she’s been told by police, Ramirez said, “This specific issue is definitely a harder one to combat just because of the amount and the groups of people that end up going to one location.”

Tire marks stain the corner of 32nd Street and Hoyne Avenue in McKinley Park on Dec. 12, 2023, where drivers have been doing street racing and burnouts. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Ramirez said she’s wary about only using a deterrence measure and wants to figure out a long-term solution.

“It doesn’t really prevent from the issue not happening at all, but just moving it to a different location,” she said. “There has to be a larger conversation about maybe what’s working elsewhere, what it is that we can implement.”

There was a temporary moment of relief for the neighbor on a late October Sunday when she learned two large metal plates — the kind used to cover holes when streets are under construction but still need to be driven on — were placed in the intersection to deter drivers.

But they were gone only a few days later, before they could deter that weekend’s gatherings, the neighbor said.

The noise aside, the neighbor said she worries about the possibility of drivers hitting an onlooker, accidentally or intentionally shooting a gun or setting a house on fire with the fireworks they set off.

Drag racing has proved fatal.

Shawman Meireis, 40, of Naples, Florida, was killed in August 2022 after a driver in a Corvette hit her while she was crossing Cicero Avenue in Chicago Lawn. Witnesses said two drivers were racing each other along the stretch.

The 27-year-old man who hit her was charged earlier this year with reckless homicide with a vehicle and aggravated street racing, while the second driver, 36, also was charged with aggravated street racings. Neighbors and the local alderman said drag racing was a recurring problem in the area.

“They’re just going to continue to escalate,” the McKinley Park neighbor said. “What’s the line? Like, what are they going to have to do for action to finally be taken? I refuse to be complicit in the death of a teenager.

“I don’t like being a narc. But they’ve made it my problem.”

