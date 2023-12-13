HUMBOLDT PARK — The city’s signature Paseo Boricua flags are lighting up over the Humboldt Park community for the first time.

The Puerto Rican flags on Division Street at Artesian Avenue and Mozart Street have been lit up for the holiday season and will turn on every evening through Three Kings Day on Jan. 6, officials said.

The installation was unveiled at a lighting ceremony last week, where residents, community members and city officials gathered to celebrate the historical occasion and kick off Puerto Rican Christmas.

The lights are part of a citywide effort to increase foot traffic in commercial corridors and support small businesses during the holiday season, according to a Choose Chicago press release. The project is a collaboration between Ald. Jessie Fuentes (26th), the Puerto Rican Cultural Center, the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, Choose Chicago and the Mayor’s Office.

The Puerto Rican Cultural Center is responsible for turning on the lights each night, Choose Chicago spokesperson Steven Crano said.

“Today is a historical day. … Every time you drive down Paseo Boricua, whether that’s at 6 p.m., midnight or some of you who are out doing things you should not do at 2 or 4 in the morning, when you pass the flags and they are lit, remind yourself that this barrio, this community, it belongs to you,” Fuentes said at the lighting ceremony.

Residents and community members gather Dec. 8 at Mozart and Division to see the Paseo Boricua Flags of Steel in Humboldt Park light up for the holiday season. Credit: Desirée Velásquez/Choose Chicago

Fuentes, who was elected this year, said the flag’s lighting also represents the community’s resilience toward gentrification and displacement.

“As rapid gentrification seeks to displace us, we resist, and we always will. Our flags are a symbol of that resistance, our institutions are a symbol of that resistance, and [so is] the housing that we will make sure you can rent and buy so you will always be able to live on Paseo Boricua and in Humboldt Park,” she said.

The ceremonial first lighting of the flags was a time to reflect on the strength or the Puerto Rican community and its efforts to protect itself against gentrification, said José E. López, executive director of the Puerto Rican Cultural Center.

“This flag stands gloriously, gloriously before this community and now, across the street, we have 60 affordable apartments for the people in our community who come back here,” López said. “We want to make sure you are proud.”

Paseo Boricua facing east in Humboldt Park, as seen from above on Aug. 5, 2022. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The flags became a Chicago landmark last year after broad community support.

Erected in 1995 as a gateway to Humboldt Park’s Puerto Rican community, the nearly 60-foot-tall flags flank the half-mile stretch of Division Street between California and Western avenues known as Paseo Boricua.

The massive sculptures — each weighing 50 tons and built to withstand 70-mph winds — have come to define Humboldt Park, home to the largest Puerto Rican population in the city and the center of Puerto Rican culture throughout the Midwest.

Community leaders point to the towering flags as a powerful symbol of Puerto Rican pride in the face of gentrification, which has driven longtime residents and businesses out of Humboldt Park in recent years.

The flags were designed by local architecture firm DeStefano & Partners. The firm used steel to honor the first wave of Puerto Ricans migrants who came to Chicago to work in the steel and welding industries in the mid-1940s to mid-1960s.

Local leaders celebrated the 28th anniversary of the flags in 2020.

