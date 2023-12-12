LAKEVIEW — Vuori, an athletic clothing brand, has set up shop along Lakeview’s Southport Corridor.

The shop, 3443 N. Southport Ave., opened recently in the former Amazon Books location, according to its website.

The store, which has dozens of locations across the United States, including on the Near North Side, sells activewear that aims to blend comfort, performance and aesthetics, according to its website.

Caroline Pike, vice president of retail for the brand, previously told Retail Dive in August the chain plans to open 100 stores and is on track to meet that goal soon.

“We are seeing great engagement and excitement from our local customers, which has encouraged us to continue our expansion plans in the U.S.,” Pike told Retail Dive.

Vuori is open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays.

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: