ANDERSONVILLE — The former owner of an Andersonville antique staple has launched a new shop alongside two collectors who frequented the old store.

Folk, 5668 N. Clark St., opened Nov. 21, offering antique furniture, artwork and decor. Vintage clothing and accessories will eventually be added to the selection.

The idea for Folk was born at this year’s Midsommar Fest, co-owner Daniel Malone said. Malone previously owned Roost, 5634 N. Clark St., an antique store that closed in January after nearly 15 years anchoring Andersonville’s commercial district.

Malone ran into former customers Safiyah Uddin and her husband, Ryan Smith, who pitched the idea of opening a shop together.

“It was very Andersonville that we had a chance encounter at Midsommar Fest,” Malone said. “What makes Folk different from Roost is that we have varying perspectives that we’re bringing together into one space. But our styles are really cohesive together.”

A shelf displaying some of the antique dishware available at Folk, 5668 N. Clark St. Credit: Provided/Folk

Folk offers unique, handmade pieces at affordable prices as well as higher-end antiques for hardcore collectors, Malone said.

“Basically, everybody should be able to feel comfortable coming in and finding something in their price range, but all the pieces are still really cool and interesting,” Malone said. “There’s just something about items that have a human’s touch on them and aren’t factory-produced. They give some more soul to a space.”

Having a trio of owners “opens up more opportunities” for the shop, Malone said. The three can buy more inventory working together, but they also get to combine their personal styles as collectors.

The group enjoys collecting vintage furniture, decor and clothing from all eras, without a preference for any particular time period or art style, Malone and Uddin said.

This matches a trend the group has noticed in younger collectors who seem more willing to “mesh things from different styles and eras,” Uddin said.

“Everything has a place in decor, and each era has its merits,” Malone said. “It’s totally possible to bring everything together in one space and let them speak for themselves in a room. It’s about creating layers of age and history, but also utility and function.”

Uddin’s background is in jewelry and fashion, and she hopes to introduce more clothing and accessories to the store. She and her husband also enjoy collecting pottery and bringing home antiques from their international travels, Uddin said.

Malone tends to view antique collecting through his artistic background, he said. When choosing items to bring into the shop, he enjoys examining their composition and the materials used to create them, he said.

A display of pottery and decor inside Folk, 5668 N. Clark St. Credit: Block Club Chicago/Kayleigh Padar

Malone closed Roost after struggling to recover from the pandemic, he wrote on social media. Many independent businesses are still at risk because of that, inflation and other factors, but Malone said he’s hopeful operations at Folk will be easier with three owners to shoulder the costs.

The three Andersonville residents hope to “be a bigger part of the community than your average antique store,” Uddin said. They plan to open a small cafe in the store in the spring — stocked with a variety of international brews and treats — where people can gather and host events.

Malone and Uddin also plan to stock more locally made artwork as their business grows. They encouraged local artists to reach out if they are interested in selling their work in the shop.

They chose the name Folk because their store is a way for them to build community among neighbors by “passing handmade things on,” Uddin said.

“It was really important for us to open the store in the community we live in, where we know people,” Uddin said. “Daniel has a long history here. … Seeing how involved he’s been in the community sort of embodies the idea of the word ‘Folk.’”

Folk is open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.

