WOODLAWN — A South Side program offering local entrepreneurs no- and low-interest loans is gearing up to support its latest group of recipients by the end of the year — and leaders are looking to help other business owners tap into the money.

The Community Micro Equity Fund, which launched in 2021 after a $1.5 million grant from the PNC Foundation, provides up to $25,000 to “early-stage” startup companies. The funds require no repayment for up to two years and accrue no interest for three years.

Interest starts at 3 percent after three years before rising to a regular rate for loans after five years, officials said. Former Mayor Lori Lightfoot praised the equity fund as a counter to social and economic inequity upon its launch, the Sun-Times reported.

The money is similar to the kind of “friends and family investing” entrepreneurs may seek as they aim to start a business beyond their own financial capacity, capital access manager Noelle Curtis said.

“It’s truly one of a kind,” Curtis said. “This was a pilot … to prove how if you get financial resources into capable, qualified companies, you will see positive results in those companies, and its impact [will] reverberate throughout families and communities at large.”

The fund has supported 22 business owners to the tune of $468,500 since its launch. Recipients include:

Nestor Correa of La Humita, 3466 N. Pulaski Road in Irving Park, who has hired a new chef to revamp the Ecuadorian restaurant’s menu, adjusted his food truck’s schedule and started a karaoke bar with the funds.

Tori Prince of Tori Prince Beauty, who launched her skincare collection.

Dondre Smith of apparel and design company Almvghty Clothing, who created new clothing to be released at the brand’s Dec. 22 fashion show and launched a training program to help people enter the clothing industry.

Doreetha Wheatley of RP Couture, who launched the South Chicago Hub co-working space for artists and professionals at 9204 S. Commercial Ave.

The equity fund is run through Woodlawn-based Sunshine Enterprises and Greenwood Archer Capital. Funding recipients also receive monthly check-ins, workshops and personalized coaching in growth planning, revenue modeling, marketing and other day-to-day aspects of running a business.

For more information on the Community Micro Equity Fund, click here.

Recipients must have completed one of Sunshine’s 12-week Community Business Academy courses. Applications for the latest funding group closed last week, and funding should be secured for that cohort by the end of the year, Curtis said.

Entrepreneurs looking to secure future funding should apply for the spring Community Business Academy session, Curtis said. Meetings with more information on the academy take place Wednesday, on Dec. 18 and on Dec. 20.

All meetings are at 6 p.m. For more information on the academy, click here.

Participants work on a project at a Sunshine Enterprises Community Business Academy session. Credit: Sunshine Enterprises

‘They Have Been Absolutely Instrumental’

The equity fund has helped Trunekia Franklin establish her Funk Shui Boutique, 3306 W. North Ave. in Humboldt Park, as a “cost-aware” outlet for people of all body types to look “sexy,” she said.

Franklin founded the shop in 2020 as a plus-size clothing boutique shortly after she graduated from Sunshine’s business academy. Her shop now also offers smaller sizes.

Funk Shui also offers “wine down Wednesdays” alongside shopping “experiences,” where customers can essentially rent out the store to shop for several hours with food, gifts and even performances by request, as Franklin is a singer who has opened for the likes of Kelly Price and Chanté Moore.

Launched early in the pandemic “from the trunk of my car,” Franklin’s boutique faced an uphill climb, she said. Despite the struggles of being a Black female small business owner facing an economic downturn, she kept Funk Shui going for more than two years before a December 2022 fire decimated her store.

“I had to rebuild from literally nothing,” Franklin said.

Truniekia Franklin, owner of Funk Shui Boutique, poses in her Humboldt Park store. Credit: Provided

Franklin had begun pursuing money from the Equity Fund the month before the fire. She received the money a few months later, she said.

Beyond recovering from the blaze, the money helped Franklin hire staff and models, expand marketing, buy materials to start offering subscription boxes and upgrade the point-of-sale system, she said.

The “care and followthrough” equity fund recipients get from Sunshine Enterprises should be the standard for economic development programs, she said.

“From all the great support at Sunshine, they have been absolutely instrumental in me beginning Funk Shui Boutique,” Franklin said.

As the fund continues, it would be “awesome” for past loan recipients to have a larger role in mentoring new entrepreneurs, Franklin said. She would jump at the chance to share with others what she’s learned — including some family advice, she said.

“My uncle told me the worst thing that can happen is, you can always go back to what you were doing” before starting a business, Franklin said. “But if there is a dream and there is something that you want to do, just do it. You have to give yourself that opportunity.”

Funk Shui will offer a 25 percent in-store discount through the end of 2023 when customers mention Sunshine at checkout. The store is open by appointment Sundays and Mondays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

