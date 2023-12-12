EDGEWATER — The long-delayed redevelopment of the Wing Hoe site will begin next month, years after the restaurant closed to make way for apartments.

Wing Hoe Restaurant at 5356 N. Sheridan Road will be demolished next month, three years after the beloved restaurant closed and two months after a fire damaged the building, Ald. Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth (48th) announced.

Work will then begin to replace the restaurant with a 50-unit apartment building, a project in the works before Wing Hoe closed.

The building that housed Wing Hoe was a lakefront-adjacent mansion built in 1913 and previously housed other restaurants. Some groups, including Preservation Chicago, sought to preserve the building.

The Wing Hoe building was damaged by a fire on Thanksgiving day 2023. Credit: Joe Ward/Block Club Chicago

Crews are slated to break ground in March on the development at Sheridan Road and Balmoral Avenue, where they will construct a five-story building with 34 one-bedroom units and 16 two-bedrooms, Manaa-Hoppenworth said in her weekly newsletter.

The building will include 25 car parking spaces, 38 bike parking spaces and a rooftop deck, according to planning documents. It will include five affordable units as required by projects that need a rezoning. The rezoning was approved in 2021, just before city officials increased the minimum affordable requirement in such projects.

The groundbreaking will end years of speculation over the building’s future. It also comes after the building was damaged in a Thanksgiving morning two-alarm fire, according to the Fire Department.

There were no injuries. The ward office is working with city officials to ensure the building remains boarded up and the site is cleaned of debris, Manaa-Hoppenworth said. City officials have determined the building does not pose a public safety threat, she said.

Plans to redevelop the century old Wing Hoe building have been kicked around since 2018.

That year, a development team sought city approval to replace the restaurant with a 50-unit apartment building. The project hit a snag when its request to reduce its rear property line setback failed to get approval from the city.

Developer Tempus Realty then moved forward with slightly altered plans, adding an extra floor to the proposed development and reducing the proposed number of parking spots.

That project spelled the end for Wing Hoe, the Chinese restaurant that opened in 1971. Rather than find a new location, Wing Hoe’s owners decided to retire and close in December 2020 after 49 years in business, they told Block Club.

