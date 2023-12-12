FULTON MARKET — Burglars rammed a Jeep into a luxury boutique early Tuesday in Fulton Market, stealing merchandise and damaging the store’s facade and interior.

The crash-and-grab was the third burglary at SVRN, 171 N. Aberdeen St., in just the past few weeks, said Diego Morales, the store’s menswear buyer and special projects manager. The clothing store is known for its sleek interior design and high-end, name-brand fashion selection.

Morales said SVRN hired overnight security and put in a security gate Thursday — only for the store to get targeted again.

“It hasn’t even been a full week,” Morales said.

Several people used a Jeep to hit the store’s security gate and front door, getting inside about 3 a.m. Tuesday before taking off with merchandise, police said. There is no one in custody, and police are investigating.

The burglary comes after crash-and-grabs in Wicker Park forced several streetwear shops to close for repairs. The people involved in those burglaries, which hit stores including Boneyard and Urban Jungle, drove Jeep Grand Cherokees and fled the scenes in different vehicles, police said.

Police said no one is in custody in connection to the Wicker Park crash-and-grabs from late October.

Located in Fulton Market, SVRN reopened in 2019 after a five-month remodel and expansion by award-winning South Korean design firm WGNB. The minimalist, monochrome remodel was WGNB’s first project in North America.

The store sells high-end sneakers and other apparel, and it has been known to draw lines for exclusive shoe releases.

While store staff work to determine the extent of the inventory loss, another pressing problem was damage to the store’s exterior and interior, which has specific design features, like volcanic rock, Morales said.

“A lot of the facade is ruined. Some of the fixtures that emulate lava or volcanic rock are ruined,” Morales said. “We’re not Nordstrom; we’re not these big-box stores. All this delays everything else, unfortunately.”

While the two previous robberies broke the store’s windows and doors, this crash-and-grab inflicted more serious damage on the store’s interior, Morales said.

“It’s quite frustrating,” he said.

