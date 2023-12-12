DOUGLAS — A bill to honor the country’s first Black cycling pro with the highest United States civilian honor is finally before Congress.

South Side Rep. Jonathan Jackson and co-sponsor Indiana Rep. Jim Baird introduced a bill last week to grant Marshall “Major” Taylor a Congressional Gold Medal.

The bill is the result of efforts by organizations like the Bronzeville Trail Task Force, the Major Taylor Trail and the Major Taylor Cycling Club of Chicago, with members from each group spending months circulating petitions calling for national recognition of the world-renowned athlete.

Jackson and co-sponsors Reps. Robin Kelly and Danny K. Davis planned to introduce the bill to Congress earlier this year but postponed those plans to shore up more bipartisan support. The bill now has 32 co-sponsors.

Jackson and Davis appeared at a press conference over the weekend to discuss the bill and Taylor’s importance to American history. At least two-thirds of the House and 67 senators have to sign on before the bill goes for consideration before special committees.

A number of notable citizens have been bestowed the honor, from the Tuskegee Airmen to — more recently — Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley, mother and son receiving the award posthumously in January.

A bill calling for famed cyclist Marshall “Major” Taylor to be honored with the Congressional Gold Medal will be introduced to the House today. Credit: Provided.

Jackson didn’t know Taylor’s story when he saw members of the Major Taylor Cycling Club on the Lakefront Trail several years ago, he said. When lifetime member Darius Lawrence gave him a copy of Taylor’s autobiography, Jackson said, “it was like watching the petals of a rose open.”

“After 280 years, from 1619 to 1899 when African Americans had no name, Major Taylor became America’s first and greatest world class superstar. The one thing he said he could not defeat was the spirit of Jim Crow. Taylor’s story is the quintessential sports story, the quintessential American story,” said Jackson.

Born in 1878 in Indiana, Taylor was the first Black cyclist to win a world championship. The son of a Union Army veteran, Taylor spent most of his career traveling the world breaking records, collecting medals and death threats from people who hated him because of the color of his skin.

The athlete, known as “The Black Cyclone” would find himself banned from the Capital City Track in Indianapolis in 1896 after setting two records, unofficially beating the world record for one-fifth of a mile and beating the 1-mile time for that track.

After winning more accolades across three continents, the cyclist retired in 1910 at 32. Taylor’s final years were difficult, as racism, bad luck and bad investments took their toll. He died penniless in 1932, buried in a pauper’s grave.

Years later, Schwinn Bikes owner Frank Schwinn would have the athlete’s remains exhumed and reburied in Mount Greenwood Cemetery with a proper headstone.

Buildings and vacant land in Bronzeville, as seen from above 40th and State streets on April 13, 2022. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The efforts to honor Taylor with a congressional medal dovetail with other projects and initiatives created to share his legacy with the world, including the designation of the Major Taylor Trail, the aforementioned cycling club and a 400-foot Major Taylor Trail mural along a pedestrian bridge over the Little Calumet River in 2017.

Organizers also feel the honor would also boost publicity and fundraising for the task force’s $100 million plan to convert abandoned rail line into the Bronzeville Trail, a 2-mile bike and walking trail akin to the Bloomingdale Trail’s 606. The project is receiving a $5 million boost from local and federal coffers next year.

The elevated trail would start near 40th and Dearborn streets and go east to 41st Street and Lake Park Avenue. A block away, an access point from the 41st Street Pedestrian Bridge would connect it to the Lakefront Trail.

Honoring Taylor is a key part of the trail’s plans. The group is raising $550,000 to establish a sculpture bearing Taylor’s likeness at the trail’s western entrance, not far from the Wabash Avenue YMCA where Taylor lived the final years of his life. They’re about $200,000 from reaching that goal so far.

Members of the task force were recently interviewed for a PBS documentary on the superstar athlete scheduled to air on WTTW in February 2024.

Davis credited Jackson for his diligence in getting the bill off the ground while issuing a call to secure a Democratic majority ahead of the 2024 presidential campaign to thwart the erasure of Black history.

“The drums are rumbling. There are those that are trying to bury our real history and ban books. Please understand they are serious. Let’s get ready to go to these battleground states…if we don’t maintain a majority in these legislative bodies and if we don’t elect a person of our choice to be president, woe be unto us,” said Davis.

Bronzeville Trail Task Force founder John Adams told Block Club he is encouraged by the progress the group is making and sees the bill as a pivotal step in Bronzeville’s continued transformation. He and the team are planning to host an event celebrating the premiere of Taylor’s documentary early next year.

Jackson told the crowd he’s optimistic that the bill will get the bipartisan support necessary to get it across the finish line, teasing that some of the potential signatories will come as a surprise to some.

“Give me one more week and I’ll give you an update. You’re gonna see some names on here that’ll make you say, ‘I can’t believe they got them to sign off on this,'” Jackson said.

