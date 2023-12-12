BRIDGEPORT — In today’s crowded world of multi-hyphenates, Chicago’s Won Kim stands out.

He’s the chef at Kimski, the Korean-Polish restaurant attached to Maria’s Packaged Goods & Community Bar in Bridgeport. During the pandemic, Kim operated Kimski as a Community Canteen, offering pay-what-you-can meals.

Kim’s a DJ who has spun at Sportsman’s Club and Ludlow Liquors (look for a new regular gig at Maria’s the third Sunday of the month). Working under the name Revise, Kim is also a graffiti artist whose colorful murals can be found at galleries and restaurants all over the city, including Thattu, Seoul Taco and Urban Belly.

And on Thursday, Kim will tap into his philanthropic side as the driving force behind Community Soup Night, an annual event that has raised over $50,000 for charity since it began seven years ago.

This year’s edition is 5-9 p.m. at Bridgeport’s Co-Prosperity, 3219 S. Morgan St. It will feature bottomless soup bowls from some 30 chefs, artists and DJs.

Entry is $25 per person at the door. Proceeds will go to Kate Starr Kellogg Elementary in Beverly and the Public Media Institute, a community-based art and culture organization headquartered at Co-Prosperity.

While the exact details of how Community Soup Night got started are fuzzy, the inspiration behind it is not, Kim said.

“It was the thought of helping out wherever and whenever we could within our means. That was important even with everything we had going on business wise,” he said.

“We” refers to Ed Marszewski, who owns Kimski with brother Mike Marszewski. Ed also owns Marz Community Brewing, and Mike owns Maria’s.

They centered the event around soup because of its relative ease to make, wide appeal, variety of options and ability to feed a large number of people inexpensively.

“I want the event to be accessible, so I keep the price low to make it affordable for anyone and everyone to walk in,” Kim said.

Then there’s the feel-good factor of soup.

“Without sounding too corny, soup warms the soul,” he said.

Won Kim is a chef, graffiti artist and creator of Community Soup Night. “Without sounding too corny, soup warms the soul,” said Kim. Credit: Provided/Won Kim

Participating restaurants this year include Kasama, Bayan Ko, Lilac Tiger, Mi Tocaya, Thattu and Obelix/Le Bouchon/Taqueria Chingon.

Not every chef who donates soup attends the event to dish up their creation, but Community Soup Night does have its share of regulars. They include chefs Bill Kim of Urban Belly, Kevin Hickey of The Duck Inn, Rick Ortiz at Antique Taco and Noah Sandoval of Oriole.

“Some of the chefs are basically celebrities to the people walking in, so the idea of being able to support the community and meet their local culinary heroes speaks a lot,” Kim said. “I know the word ‘exposure’ is pretty lame when it comes to exchange for time, but lot of people do end up going to the restaurants of the chefs they talk to.”

Community Soup Night has not only grown in the number of chefs participating — earlier events featured 10-12 chefs — but has expanded beyond the culinary scene.

“I have DJs and artists making soup now, too,” Kim said. “At the end of the day, all creatives want to give back, in my opinion. They all want to feel part of something good, even if it’s just soup.”

One year, that included comedian and rapper Hannibal Buress. While Kim wasn’t initially sold on Buress’ choice of a ketchup-like soup, having his name on the event’s list was a plus for attendance.

For the soup itself, Kim sets few parameters for the chefs beyond creating at least enough to fill a stockpot. Or as Kim puts it, “Just make one big-ass pot of soup.”

More is always appreciated, as leftovers are put in quart containers and sold at the end of the night. Additional to-go quarts are typically available for sale, too. This year, look for to-go soup from chef Troy Jorge of Michelin-starred Temporis, among others.

Public Media Institute, which donates the space for the event, has always been one of the two charity partners, Kim said.

“They do a lot of community-based events, so we have to give back and make sure they survive,” Kim said.

Traditionally, a local elementary school is the second charity recipient because “they are always struggling and need any kind of extra help,” Kim said. Kellogg Elementary was chosen this year after the principal reached out to Kim and volunteered to make a soup.

“They are doing great things for the neighborhood,” Kim said.

For first-timers to Community Soup Night, Kim has a few tips: Pace yourself. Stay hydrated — soup is inherently high in sodium. Ask for small portions initially, then go back to your favorites for more.

And leave your inner food critic at home, he said.

“We’re not here to blow people’s minds with the production value of anything,” Kim said, although DJs and beer for sale will bring a party vibe. “It’s literally just about pouring soup and raising money.”

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: