SOUTH LOOP — Noah Zamler is living out his childhood dream as co-owner and head chef of Terra e Mare, quietly opening the Italian eatery last month in the South Loop’s financial district.

The new restaurant at 404 S. Wells St. offers a variety of Italian fare, from Scallop Crudo ($20) — a light appetizer with colatura, blood orange, scallop chips, yogurt and leeks — to Squid Ink Terra e Mare ($24) a pasta dish with meaty manila clams, crab, n’duja (spicy pork sausage), lemon, capers and bread crumbs. Pizza lovers can indulge themselves with pies that come with toppings like gorgonzola, roasted radicchio, calabrian chili honey and tarragon ($19).

There’s also the NB&J ($4), a fun spin on the peanut butter and jelly sandwiches Zamler made his younger siblings as a teen, he said.

“I grew up with my mom owning a pasta shop. I’m in a big Italian family, so for all the holidays and everything we would just make pasta and pizzas and just sit around a huge table with all my relatives. That was just something I’ve been drawn to my whole life. I started working in an Italian restaurant when I was 14 and never looked back,” said Zamler who also runs Irene’s Finer Diner in North Center.

The Detroit native worked in several restaurants on his way up — even living in Rome for a time — before returning stateside to lead the kitchen at West Loop’s Press Room. It was there he met Cristian Mendoza and Petros Papatheofanis and teamed up with them to open Irene’s in summer 2022.

Zamler said he’d worked on the concept for Terra E Mare for over two and a half years, but finding the location was merely kismet — one of Zamler’s partners happened to know the building’s owner. Terra e Mare (translation: land and sea) took over the storefront formerly occupied by Cactus Bar and Grill, a 30-year South Loop mainstay that closed in 2020.

“It’s an area that hasn’t really fully come back from COVID. There hasn’t been a lot of rejuvenation in this area. So we’re really excited to kind of be a part of the effort to try and encourage people to come back down here. Get them to stick around after they leave work to have some food and a drink, hang out and spend time in the South Loop neighborhood,” Zamler said.

Instead of having a big, flashy grand opening, Zamler and his partners opted for something a bit more low-key and subdued, opening the last week of November. Given the weather was the restaurant’s biggest hater that day, the decision worked out, Zamler said.

Zamler hopes to expand the menu in the coming months to include lunch and brunch. The restaurant’s proximity to Downtown could mean a boost in foot traffic, he said.

Zamler and his team are betting on Terra e Mare’s moderately priced menu to build a loyal customer base.

“We want to be a relatable restaurant. Everything that I’ve done in my life has always been about the consumer and people that are eating it, so we don’t want to be the place that you have to save up for three months to go to. Certainly, we want to be a place that is stylized and presented in a way where people will be celebrating birthdays and anniversaries and things like that. But we also want to be available for the Tuesday night dinner and for ‘grabbing a quick bite’ on your way home,” Zamler said.

Terra e Mare is also relying on natural ingredients and locally sourced products to keep people coming back. Pasta is made fresh and in house with high-quality eggs and flour, he said.

“The inspiration for the menu is kind of modern Italian with a with a local and seasonal influence. We’re we’re trying to still be true and honest to Italian cuisine and Italian inspirations, but we want to be able to use the fruits and vegetables and grains and everything that are available from local places,” Zamler said.

Terra e Mare is open 4-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 4-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

