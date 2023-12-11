RIVER NORTH — On Food Network’s “Chopped,” the food is ephemeral. A cassoulet made in 30 minutes using a pig’s head, canned cannellini beans and a bag of duck fat caramels, for instance, exists just long enough for the judges to taste it and decide which contestant deserves to go on the chopping block.

But when Javauneeka Jacobs, the sous chef at Frontera Grill, 445 N. Clark St., won her episode of “Chopped” last month, in part because of her riff on Julia Child’s cassoulet, her boss, Rick Bayless, decided she should put it on the restaurant’s menu as a special for December.

Well, sort of. The version of “Chef J’s Cassoulet Mexicano” that’s on the Frontera menu contains neither a pig’s head nor duck fat caramels.

“We did not think about the duck fat caramels,” Jacobs said. “It was an extra process we didn’t need to use.”

Things To Do What: Viewing party for chef Javauneeka Jacobs’ episode of “Chopped.” Reservations are available via Resy.

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Frontera Grill, 445 N. Clark St.

The current recipe uses more conventional ingredients: duck carnitas, chorizo, suckling pig and mantequilla beans, plus pickled morita chiles to cut through the richness and a chicharron garnish. It took Jacobs a week to get it right, she said, with help from Bayless and Frontera chef Richard James.

“If it’s going to be on the Frontera menu and fit into our world, we had to change the ingredients,” Jacobs said. “Chiles fit. The acid and spiciness brought [the dish] to another level.”

The result has the texture of a traditional French cassoulet with Mexican flavors.

Jacobs filmed her episode of “Chopped” last year, but because of a nondisclosure agreement, she wasn’t able to tell anyone about it until just before it aired. The theme of the current season is Julia Child’s Kitchen, a tie-in with the MAX series “Julia.”

Jacobs had originally been tapped by the producers to appear on a Mexican-themed episode because of her work at Frontera, but the taping conflicted with a work trip with Bayless to Baja California. When the offer came for a spot on one of the Julia Child episodes, Jacobs, a longtime fan of Child’s TV series “The French Chef” and seminal volume “Mastering the Art of French Cooking,” was delighted.

“When I’m at home, I try to cook like her,” Jacobs said. “At home, I don’t cook any Mexican food at all. I like to dip into another cuisine and try French food and techniques.”

On the show, Jacobs also made a tostada based on Child’s coq au vin recipe and a chocolate mousseline crepe.

Jacobs’ performance earned her a spot on the season finale and a shot at the grand prize, a trip to France, where Jacobs, despite her years of cooking and Child fandom, has never been. The final episode will air 7 p.m. Tuesday on Food Network. Frontera will host a watch party in its bar with Child-themed cocktails and appetizers and, of course, the cassoulet.

One thing that was remarkable about Jacobs’ initial appearance was how calm she remained, even as her fellow contestants were freaking out. She attributes this to her time at Frontera.

“We’re never running around in the kitchen,” she said. “As much stress as it is, we’re very organized and very calm. When you’re in a kitchen, there’s hot stuff and knives and you’re in a tight space. When you start freaking out, you can’t focus and get your food to a consistent level. I run my kitchen calmly.”

That’s not to say she wasn’t nervous.

“The worst part was anticipating what was in the basket,” because “Chopped” contestants are required to use the show’s challenge-specific “mystery ingredients” in their dishes. “Once you open the basket, it’s go time,” she said.

The Frontera Grill “Chopped” season finale watch party is 7 p.m. Tuesday at 445 N. Clark in River North. Reservations are available via Resy. “Chef J’s Cassoulet Mexicano” is scheduled to be on the menu until the end of the month.

