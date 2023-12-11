ROSELAND — A Far South Side community organization working to spur affordable housing in the area has finished its first modular home in Roseland.

The Hope Center Foundation and its community partners unveiled the model home last week at 11801 S. Indiana Ave. The organization is planning to build an initial batch of 10 more homes like it as part of the Reclaiming Communities initiative, which has broader plans to build 1,000 homes on vacant lots on the South and West sides and create safer environments.

The first 10 homes should be move-in ready by early next year, said Shenita Muse, the foundation’s executive director. The foundation plans to start building another 20-24 homes in the spring in Roseland, Muse said.

The first homes in the project are being built on vacant lots owned by Roseland’s Salem Baptist Church of Chicago, according to Crain’s. The Rev. James T. Meeks, founder of Hope Center Foundation, retired from Salem this year.

Funding for the project in Roseland is being fronted by Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives, a nonprofit working to improve city neighborhoods. Kinexx Modular Construction is overseeing the construction, in which the factory-made homes are fabricated off-site then assembled on the property. Crews broke ground on the first home in September.

The new HOPE home, on the corner of 118th Street and Indiana Avenue in Roseland, is modular, with it assembled on-site with pieces constructed by the Kinexx Modular Construction company elsewhere. Credit: Maia McDonald/Block Club Chicago

Meeks was not available for an interview but said in a statement the initiative and the modular homes build upon “work I’ve been doing for the last four decades.”

“Reclaiming Communities is a visionary urban development project that represents a significant step forward in our commitment to creating safe and sustainable environments that will enrich and empower the individuals who call this community home,” Meeks said in a statement. “The Hope Center Foundation is dedicated to shaping urban environments that reflect our aspirations and the diversity of our communities.”

Shenita Muse, the foundation’s executive director, previously told Crain’s the foundation already has buyers lined up for at least four of the planned three-bedroom, two-bath homes, which will cost $200,000-$210,000.

“Planting the first Roseland HOPE Home marks a significant turning point for the generations to come in this community. While our community experienced major economic disinvestment in the 1970s, Reclaiming Communities is an initiative we’re honored to be sphere-heading at The Hope Center Foundation,” Muse said.

“This affordable housing project is a glimpse into the larger urban development project we’re organizing to restore hope in Roseland — to set up our residents with opportunities to be homeowners in equitable communities.”

Reclaiming Communities is led by Lawndale Christian Development Corporation, Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives and United Power for Action and Justice, a coalition of 31 civic and religious organizations.

Then-Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced in 2021 the city would boost the project by selling 250 city-owned lots in North Lawndale to the coalition for $1 each. The city also has earmarked $5.3 million from the Ogden/Pulaski Tax Increment Financing district to support site remediation and lot preparation for the first 250 homes.

Other organizations involved include Back of the Yards’ The Resurrection Project and Chicago Lawn’s Southwest Organizing Project, which has worked for years to revive the local housing market following the 2007-’08 foreclosure crisis.

The modular homes can bring redevelopment, financial opportunity and pathways to homeownership to Roseland, Muse said. The homes can be constructed quickly in comparison to traditional single-family homes, according to Kinexx.

Buyers will be former renters who will participate in classes from the foundation that teach financial wellness and how to maintain a home, Crain’s reported.

Kinexx also has built modular homes in East Garfield Park in the Harrison Row Townhomes project.

David Doig, president of Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives, told Crain’s the group is trying to raise $25 million in private capital for Reclaiming Communities. About half of that has been raised.

Construction for the Roseland homes is being covered by a fund withcontributions from BMO Harris, Chase Bank and others, Crain’s reported.

