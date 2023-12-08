PORTAGE PARK — Roughly a dozen people protested Thursday outside of a former Catholic school building which will soon house hundreds of migrants, with some calling for an end to Chicago’s sanctuary city status.

St. Bartholomew School, 4910 W. Addison St. — which closed earlier this year after merging with Pope Francis Academy — will house between 300-350 migrants, who could move in early January, Ald. Ruth Cruz (30th) wrote in a letter to constituents last week.

The decision was made between the city and the Archdiocese of Chicago, the alderwoman said.

A lightly attended protest outside the former Catholic school Thursday, organized by Belmont Cragin resident Patrick Gibbons, included denouncements of the shelter plans from a South Side pastor, a Republican candidate for a suburban congressional seat and a few Portage Park neighbors. Members of the press outnumbered the protesters.

Some at the protest called for the removal of Chicago’s sanctuary status, which is the subject of a City Hall resolution sponsored by a small group of conservative alderman that has yet to move forward.

Wally Prusco said he’s lived near St. Bartholomew School for 45 years and sent his kids there. He lambasted the city for not consulting neighbors before planning a migrant shelter at the building.

“I enjoy sitting on my front porch and feeling safe without any new strangers walking around the neighborhood,” Prusco said.

Roughly a dozen gathered on Dec. 7, 2023 to protest the plans to move around 300 migrants to the closed St. Bartholomew school building in Portage Park. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Like other city-run shelters, strict rules will be enforced for migrants at the former school building, including entrance and exit screenings, 24/7 security, a curfew and no outside visitors or alcohol.

An informational meeting to share details on the plan will take place in the coming weeks but has not yet been scheduled, Cruz previously said. The alderwoman on Thursday said she was traveling and unable to comment on the protest.

St. Bartholomew is one of the churches that will begin housing migrants on its properties as faith groups partner with the city to get people out of the cold.

The city hopes to move migrants in and out of the churches “as fast as possible,” Mayor Brandon Johnson said last week. Most of the churches in the city partnership have also committed to the 60-day maximum stays now governing city migrant shelters, officials said.

There are over 32,000 people seeking asylum in Chicago and 580 waiting for a shelter spot who are currently staying at police stations and O’Hare’s bus terminal area, according to the latest city data.

