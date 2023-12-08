PULLMAN — A new program at City Colleges is helping to level the playing field when it comes to finding jobs in the growing green economy.

City Colleges of Chicago has graduated the first students of an apprenticeship program that trains people how to service electric cars, work that is expected to be in high demand as technologies reliant on fossil fuels give way to sustainable alternatives.

The shift away from fossil fuels is creating opportunities for green jobs that are more lucrative than similar roles in the traditional economy and potentially more accessible to working-class communities, experts say. But workforce training programs, apprenticeships and vocational education are essential for ensuring the burgeoning green economy can be a boon to people historically excluded from such opportunities.

“The expanding green economy is creating job opportunities across our city and state, fueling demand for workers at all skill levels,” said City Colleges Chancellor Juan Salgado. “City Colleges is strategically building out its educational pathways to meet the need in growing fields, from electric vehicles to smart buildings to advanced manufacturing, among other specialties.”

Rivian cars are used for the Rivian Technical Trades Program at the Transportation, Distribution and Logistics Center at Olive-Harvey College in Pullman on Dec. 6, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The electric vehicles apprenticeship was launched at Olive-Harvey College’s Pullman campus in partnership with Rivian, an electric auto manufacturer and technology company.

Apprentices for the Rivian Technical Trades program received a scholarship to cover the full cost of tuition, and they were paid $26 hourly as they did hands-on work learning the latest electric vehicle technologies at the Olive Harvey campus and Rivian’s centers in the West Loop and in downstate Normal.

Since the program was full-time, the scholarship, pay and benefits were essential for allowing students to participate, said Jonathan Padilla, a graduate of the inaugural cohort.

Padilla was formerly an auto technician and had earned an associate’s degree from City Colleges in applied automotive sciences. But working on traditional cars, he mostly did oil changes and occasionally replaced windshield wipers, he said.

“I spent a year working in the field, but I felt like I was stuck. I felt like there was no upward movement,” Padilla said.

When Padilla heard about the electric vehicles apprenticeship, it reminded him of a recent trip he’d taken to California. He’d witnessed the enormous impact of smog caused by car exhaust as well as a serious commitment to switch from cars that rely on fossil fuels, he said.

“You could really see the smog outside. That opened my eyes that we really need to switch it up,” Padilla said. “I saw how much smog there was, and I thought, ‘OK, we’re nearing the end of these internal combustion engines.'”

The diesel technology area at the Transportation, Distribution and Logistics Center at Olive-Harvey College in Pullman on Dec. 6, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Padilla decided to pivot to focus his career on electric cars. Servicing electric engines requires specialized knowledge of electronics and safety protocols due to working with high-voltage equipment, he said.

After completing the apprenticeship, Rivian hired Padilla along with the rest of his cohort of five students. Now working on electric cars, Padilla earns nearly double what he did repairing gas cars, he said. And having specialized electrical skills has opened up many opportunities for his career to grow, Padilla said.

“I feel like I could pivot to wherever I would like to go. I could even get out of the automotive field,” Padilla said.

Research on the emerging green economy by University of Illinois Chicago’s Voorhees Center for Neighborhood and Community Improvement shows green jobs tend to pay more than those in the traditional economy at all levels of education.

And since fewer jobs in the green economy require bachelor or advanced degrees, it is especially important to invest in apprenticeships and vocational training programs that allow people to access these new jobs, said Yittayih Zelalem, director of the Voorhees Center.

“Governments have to create incentives and also mandates to make sure these opportunities are accessible,” Zelalem said. “The green economy is going to grow even more. This is really very important for minority and disadvantaged communities that have been left out of economic opportunities to be able to prepare themselves to get training so they are able to benefit from these opportunities.”

Olive Harvey is increasing the scale of the electric vehicles apprenticeship, and it plans to gradually expand each cohort to 15 students. Skills that are useful for the electric car industry will also be incorporated into the broader automotive programs at the city colleges, said school Dean Cheryl Freeman.

“We know electric vehicles are coming,” Freeman said. “Our goal is to embed this curriculum into our two-year program so all students will be qualified and will have options, whether they choose to go to Rivian, Tesla, Toyota or elsewhere.”

Rivian cars are used for the Rivian Technical Trades Program at the Transportation, Distribution and Logistics Center at Olive-Harvey College in Pullman on Dec. 6, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Administrators plan to increase the offerings related to green jobs, Freeman said. Possible forthcoming programs may train technicians to work on large vehicles like the electric CTA buses, which the transit agency will use to fully replace its diesel fleet by 2040. The school may also develop a curriculum for technicians trained to service the network of charging stations being built nationwide by state and federal transportation departments, Freeman said.

“We see a ton of people that need employment. But we also see a ton of job positions that are going to stay open because people need certain skill sets to enter certain fields. Apprenticeships allow for a merging of those needs,” Freeman said.

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: