DOWNTOWN — Art studios in vacant storefronts, accessible public restrooms, green infrastructure — these are some of the ideas city officials are considering as they create a plan to improve Downtown for the next 20 years.

The Central Area Plan will include strategies to increase access to the arts and higher education, provide reliable public transportation, protect and increase access to the natural environment, expand access to healthy foods, strengthen public safety, create more affordable housing and better utilize limited space, among other things.

The plan was last updated in 2003.

The first phase of creating the plan kicked off in April and focused on gathering feedback from the public about how local infrastructure can be improved to better serve residents.

The city published a report of their findings and invited residents to weigh in on the key takeaways at a community meeting Wednesday at the Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington St.

City officials plan to present a final draft of the new plan to the Chicago Plan Commission in fall 2024, giving a fresh blueprint to guide economic development and growth Downtown. The area is only 3 percent of Chicago’s geography, but it accounts for 53 percent of the city’s private sector jobs and 45 percent of the tax base, according to the city’s report.

“The goals and priorities of the plan will be created by Chicagoans for Chicagoans,” said Ciere Boatright, commissioner of the city’s Department of Planning and Development. “City Hall’s role at that point will be to facilitate implementation through policy, legislation and budgeting to ensure our goals are realized to create a more equitable, resilient heart of our city.”

The pandemic has brought new challenges that city leaders hope to address in the updated version — for example, adjusting the city’s landscape to reflect how virtual learning, shopping and work have changed the way people use the space.

“So many of these issues would’ve seemed like science fiction 20 years ago,” Boatright said at the presentation. “But these issues are part of an ever-present reality we’re experiencing even at this moment. Fortunately, planning can accomplish great things, especially when the public is involved and most importantly, empowered.”

City officials reviewed their initial findings to create eight themes of improvement based on responses from more than 6,000 residents. Residents noted which topics were most important to them and provided feedback at this week’s meeting.

The priorities people voted for and the insights they shared will serve as a “road map” as city officials draft the final plan over the next several months, said Cindy Chan Roubik, deputy commissioner of the Department of Planning and Development.

Potential priorities for arts and entertainment include strengthening partnerships between diverse cultural organizations, expanding low-cost programs, amplifying promotion of events, reusing vacant spaces for arts and providing support and affordable spaces for artists.

To improve transportation, city officials could invest in pedestrian and bicyclist safety, improve transit infrastructure, better connect the transportation grid, prioritize sustainable modes of transportation and focus more on the user experience side of public transit.

Protecting and increasing access to Chicago’s natural environment could include ensuring equitable access to public spaces, building additional green infrastructure, facilitating a transit-focused environment to reduce car emissions, preparing Downtown to withstand climate emergencies and enhancing buildings’ energy efficiency.

To improve public health and safety, the plan could include expanded health services, more public restrooms and outdoor lighting, and violence intervention services to respond to incidents.

To better use space Downtown, the plan might offer opportunities to create developments that build a sense of belonging and encourage people to safely enjoy the area. The plan could also help to facilitate residential growth near transit and transform underutilized areas into green spaces, depending on what residents say is important to them.

Increasing access to affordable housing could mean building more affordable units Downtown, providing holistic support for people experiencing homelessness and offering comprehensive amenities for everyone within the neighborhood.

Central Area Plans can have major impacts on Downtown. Some of the city’s former plans are credited for the creation of the Museum Campus, Oak Street Beach, reactivation of Navy Pier, extension of the pedway, streetscapes along major Downtown roads and more, according to city documents.

The 2003 plan focused on completing Millennium Park and the Riverwalk. It also included ways to accommodate office and retail growth, increased high-density mixed-use developments and added more office and green spaces Downtown.

