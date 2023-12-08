CITY HALL — An agreement that would double the pay raises rank-and-file police officers are set to receive over the next two years was approved by a key City Council committee Thursday — but a connected measure regarding how the city handles serious misconduct cases remains unsettled.

The council’s Committee on Workforce Development passed the pay raise structure and other benefits Thursday as part of a proposed contract between the city and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7. It will go in front of the full City Council for final approval as soon as next week.

But the committee then voted 10-5 to reject an arbitrator’s ruling concerning the disciplinary process officers face when up for termination or extended suspensions. Even with that vote, City Council is expected to take up the so-called arbitration measure Wednesday, the latest step in what could be a long process that ultimately gets settled by the courts.

Earlier this year, independent arbitrator Edwin H. Benn sided with the police union, saying officers facing firing or suspension for longer than a year could contest that ruling through closed-door arbitration, as opposed to the Chicago Police Board, where proceedings are public.

Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration has urged alderpeople to vote down the arbitration ruling in a separate decision from the rest of the contract, saying it would harm police accountability.

Reform advocates have said the change would limit transparency and oversight of police officers accused of serious infractions. Supporters, including the police union, argue giving officers the choice to take their case through arbitration is simply in line with what is available to other unions.

Text of the contract agreement was not released on the city’s website before the workforce committee voted on it, but it was instead published Thursday morning by the Better Government Association, which said it obtained the document via a Freedom of Information Act request.

According to the documents shared by the Better Government Association, raises will double for rank-and-file cops in 2024 and more than double in 2025 compared to a previous agreement reached reached in 2021. Police salary hikes for 2026 and 2027 will be tied to the consumer price index, with a 3 percent floor and 5 percent ceiling.

The proposed raise structure:

Effective 1/1/24: 5 percent (up from 2.5 percent)

Effective 1/1/25: 5 percent (up from 2 percent)

Effective 1/1/26: 3-5 percent

Effective 1/1/27: 3-5 percent

The contract also doles out a one-time $2,500 bonus to officers “payable in 2024.” Other salary perks include $1,000 stipends for additional certifications police officers can obtain.

According to a November analysis by the Better Government Association, the new contract terms would add about $55 million to the Police Department’s 2024 budget.

The force’s spending plan is already slated to rise $91 million in 2024 to just under $2 billion, which Johnson defended as “essentially flat” this fall.

“The slight increase is primarily based on, was solely based on, the gradual raises that workers get. So this is not my administration pouring more dollars into the police budget. This is about workers getting their raises,” Johnson said during an October news briefing.

While the pay raises passed with no questions or comments from alderpeople Thursday, the measure surrounding arbitration for police misconduct sparked contentious debate between alderpeople, reform advocates and union President John Catanzara.

Under the current contract, police discipline cases where the department wants to fire an officer or suspend them for longer than a year are heard by the mayor-appointed Chicago Police Board. The Police Board’s proceedings are mostly public, and its findings are posted on a city website.

But the ruling by Benn this fall would allow officers facing termination to instead be given the choice to have their case reviewed and ultimately determined by an independent arbitrator.

The final police contract must be approved by the full City Council. To advance part of the agreement without the arbitration clause, Johnson’s administration split the ratification vote into two parts, which were in front of the workforce committee Thursday.

“While we recognize police officers’ right to arbitration, it is crucial that disciplinary cases be handled in a manner that allows for public transparency and true accountability. Since this is a matter that will require City Council action, I am asking the body to reject this measure when it comes up in the coming weeks,” the mayor said in a statement Oct. 23.

During the public comment section of Thursday’s meeting, numerous police reform advocates lined up to echo those concerns.

Craig Futterman, University of Chicago Law professor, said allowing closed-door arbitration would lead to further police abuses and degrade public trust in the department.

“This would all but guarantee another decade of police impunity in Chicago,” Futterman said. “City Council’s ratification of this … would not only tell police officers that they have nothing to fear from the most extreme abuse, but it would shield also the most serious cases from public scrutiny.”

Anjanette Young, the woman whose home was targeted in a botched 2020 police raid, also spoke out against arbitration.

Video of the raid from 2019 showed officers bursting through Young’s door seconds after knocking, handcuffing Young and leaving her to stand naked in front of police officers as she pleaded with them they were in the wrong home.

The Police Board later voted to fire the police sergeant who oversaw the raid.

“It’s not acceptable for police to have an opportunity to hide behind the doors of arbitration and not be held accountable in front of the public who pay their salary,” Young said. “If arbitration was an issue, my story would have been swept under the rug.”

Those comments were countered by fierce pushback from Catanzara, who spoke briefly during the committee’s public comment period but was not allowed to present testimony alongside the city’s labor negotiators.

Catanzara said the police union has “been looked at as a second-class union” compared to other organized labor organizations that are allowed full arbitration rights for their members.

“We want to be treated by everyone else,” he said. “This is protected in labor law. And I’m just telling you, it is a fight you will not end up winning, and you are subjecting my members, our members to needless torment.”

Regardless of how alderpeople vote on the arbitration matter this month, the process will likely be drawn out for months.

First, at least 30 alderpeople must vote down the measure during a full City Council meeting for it to not take effect. If they do so, the matter will return to Benn, the arbitrator, who can modify his decision or leave it as it before sending it back to the council for another vote, James Franczek, a longtime labor negotiator for the city, told alderpeople Thursday.

“If the City Council rejects again, then the decision can be taken to the Circuit Court,” Franczek said.

