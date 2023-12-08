WEST RIDGE — For more than 20 years, American Blues Theater has produced a charmingly distinctive holiday treat for eager audiences: a radio-play adaptation of the 1946 Frank Capra film, “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

But when the 2023 iteration opens this weekend, it will mark a supremely special moment: For the first time in the company’s nearly four-decade-long history, American Blues has its own home.

The brand-new building sits in West Ridge at 5627 N. Lincoln Ave., on a site that once held a gas station and a dollar store. Built over the past few months, the structure boasts a 137-seat proscenium theater with accessible seating; a black-box studio that can accommodate smaller productions, with flexible seating for 40; an ample lobby with an inviting, well-stocked bar; and plenty of additional space for dressing rooms, administrative offices, storage space and more.

The new American Blues Theater in West Ridge seats 137 in the main theater space. Credit: Michael Brosilow

Reaching a milestone like this has resulted in more than a few “pinch me” moments among the company.

“Every time we get to walk in here to rehearse, it’s like, ‘I can’t believe we’re here!’,” ensemble member Michael Mahler observed one recent afternoon while sitting in the lobby. “The fact that we’ve had the kind of support to pull this together, it’s overwhelming.”

That American Blues is no longer an itinerant storefront theater (its former home was in the multi-unit building at 4809 N. Ravenswood Ave.) would be an achievement in any era. But to do it in 2023, when many theaters are struggling financially, scaling back seasons or even shuttering completely — well, that feels monumental. And the team has done it outright; the company has no mortgage to pay off.

“We’ve been working at this goal of ‘home ownership’ for several decades,” Executive Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside told Block Club. “We viewed getting a building not dissimilar to a person choosing to buy a house: We wanted something we could afford, not something aspirational.”

The new American Blues Theater features a bar and a lounge area. Credit: Michael Brosilow

Now 49, Whiteside joined the company 25 years ago, not long after studying theater at Northwestern University. “While guaranteed work was never promised,” she said, “I liked the ability to have an artistic home fresh out of school.”

After taking the reins of the company in 2010, Whiteside returned to Northwestern’s Kellogg School to study non-profit management. Her ability to combine executive perspective with an actor’s sensibilities has provided valuable and fiscally responsible leadership for the company, according to Mahler; Whiteside is “an immovable force of nature,” he said.

He added that the company’s new home resulted from an across-the-board team effort: “We have an incredible board who have approached this not just as business people but as fans, and they’ve worked really hard to make this happen. The audience support has been terrific, and the ensemble has been really behind it.”

Founded in 1985, American Blues focused much of its early programming on older work by respected American playwrights, including Eugene O’Neill “The Hairy Ape,” William Inge’s “Bus Stop” and Thornton Wilder’s “The Skin of Our Teeth.” That vision soon expanded to include new work, and the company now touts an admirable statistic: More than half of its productions are either world premieres or Chicago premieres.

Meanwhile, the company slowly expanded its repertoire to include the occasional musical, from Studs Terkel’s “Working” to “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” to “Little Shop of Horrors.” Then it developed its music-enhanced holiday show, “It’s a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago!”

From left: Audrey Billings, Brandon Dahlquist, Michael Mahler and Dara Cameron in American Blues Theater’s radio-play version of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ Credit: Michael Brosilow

The annual production is much more than a straight adaptation of the quintessential American Christmas flick starring Jimmy Stewart. “We take the movie and perform it as a 1940s-style radio show,” explained Mahler, the show’s musical director and onstage announcer and pianist. “The audience gets to see us creating it live, with all the intricacies that involves” — including a Foley artist creating sound effects while actors switch voices to play multiple roles.

Although the 90-minute show is performed without intermission, Mahler described, “It’s structured like a radio play, so we take two little commercial breaks where we do jingles for companies that support us, and audiograms that the audience can write to each other.”

J.G. Smith provides the sound effects in the American Blues Theater’s radio-play version of “It’s a Wonderful Life” Credit: Michael Brosilow

Mahler writes the jingles, which can veer into delightfully silly territory. In years past, the cast made animal sounds for Lincoln Park Zoo; sang in faux Italian opera style for Pacino’s restaurant; and affected exaggerated French accents for Aquitaine, the now-closed French bistro. This year’s commercials include a friendly public service announcement for Budlong Woods branch library, which sits across the street from the company’s new home.

A beloved annual hit is the perfect way to inaugurate the new space. And what comes next? ABT ensemble members have a range of dreams, including expanded programming, perhaps running shows in repertory and becoming a launching pad for new work across America. “The Reclamation Of Madison Hemings,” a post-Civil War era play about the son of Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings, is scheduled to open in February.

“It’s going to take some time for theater as a whole to get back on its feet,” Mahler said. “But we’re betting it’s going to happen, and we’re going to be here.”

“It’s a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago!” is suitable for audience members aged 10 and up and runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 31. Tickets cost $25-$65 and are available here.

