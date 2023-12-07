SOUTH LOOP — A new winter farmers market is coming to the South Loop.

The South Loop Farmers Market has teamed up with Roosevelt Collection Shops to open an indoor farmers market at the shopping center in January.

The shopping center, 150 W. Roosevelt Road, will host the market 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays Jan. 6-March 30 inside Roosevelt Collection’s event space, 150 West.

Patrons can enjoy local entertainment while browsing products from nearly 50 participating merchants, with some offering vendor demos. Activities will range from specialty chef meals to fitness events, and each week a pet photographer will be on hand to capture special moments with furry friends.

A full lineup of entertainment will be announced, organizers said.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the South Loop Farmers Market on this experience to bring an exciting glimpse of spring and summer to Chicago this winter,” Julie Cameron, general manager of the Roosevelt Collection Shops, said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming neighbors and newcomers alike to experience a truly incredible market and much more this winter, all while supporting hardworking local vendors.”

For more information on the Roosevelt Collection Shops and farmers market updates, visit its website or follow it on social media @rcshops.

