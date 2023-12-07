ROGERS PARK — A local church’s plans to expand its parking lot onto what’s currently a single-family home have been turned down by the alderwoman after neighbors opposed the project.

The Assyrian Church of the East, the denomination headquartered at St. George Cathedral at the corner of Ashland and Touhy avenues, sought a zoning change for the home at 1530 W. Touhy Ave., next to the church.

The zoning change would allow the property to house a parking lot, which would go a long way to addressing parking issues during church services, supporters of the congregation said.

But Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) said she would not support the zoning proposal after neighbors spoke out about the potential loss of the home and green space in the neighborhood.

“Our office has shared this [decision] with the applicant and offered to hear alternative proposals for the property,” Hadden said in her newsletter Friday. “If a revised zoning change request is submitted to our office, our community-driven process regarding this property would begin anew.”

A survey of neighbors organized by the 49th Ward Office showed nearly 140 out of 190 respondents did not support the proposal to expand the church parking lot. Neighbors in the survey said they did not believe the project would ultimately help parking issues in the area and they would not support it even if modifications were made to the plan.

Competing petitions about the project were also submitted to the ward office. One in favor of the parking lot expansion included 892 signatures, to which 12 respondents said they live in the ward.

The petition in opposition had 505 signatures, with 135 respondents living within one block of the property.

The home that could be demolished, as seen from St. George’s existing parking lot. Credit: Courtesy Rykley Braun

St. George’s, 7201 N. Ashland Ave., has been the headquarters of the Assyrian Church of the East since the early ’80s. Khanania Dinkha IV, the leader of the Assyrian Church of the East, moved the seat of the church from Iraq to St. George’s in Rogers Park.

The Chicago area’s Assyrian population routinely heads to St. George’s for church and other services. Parking has long been an issue for the congregation, though.

Many parishioners have to park in Eugene Field Elementary School’s lot three blocks south of the church, leaders said. Shuttle buses between the lot and the church alleviate some — but not all — of the traffic congestion.

RELATED: Rogers Park Assyrian Church Wants To Tear Down Home To Increase Parking. Neighbors Aren’t On Board

In 2011, the parish bought the single-family home next door to the cathedral, Cook County property records show. The home, which neighbors say dates back to about 1905, has been vacant for over a decade.

To improve its parking situation, the church asked the city to rezone the home so the property could include a 22-car expansion of its lot. Doing so would allow as many as 60 more parishioners to park at church and would encourage participation in church services, said Al Youna, president of the Assyrian Church’s eastern U.S. diocese.

Those plans did not sit well with some neighbors, who said losing a home and green space to a paved lot would hurt the environment. Others said a parking lot was not the highest and best use of a property in a Rogers Park neighborhood that needs more housing.

The church does not need city permission to demolish the home, and there are no historical protections for the home that limit the ability to tear it down, Hadden said.

Charles Thrush contributed reporting.

