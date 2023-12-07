GRAND BOULEVARD — Residents displaced by the Swift Mansion fire earlier this week now have a GoFundMe to help them recover.

The crowdsourcing campaign, launched Tuesday, aims to raise $25,000 for the nine residents who lost their home when a fire ripped through the 131-year-old mansion at 4500 S. Michigan Ave. Sunday afternoon, causing extensive damage to the upper part of the building and the roof. An arson investigation is underway, and police said they’re still looking for suspects.

The city’s Department of Buildings inspected the structure and sent its findings to the Department of Law for a case to be filed in court, according to a city official. There are no plans to demolish the structure, they said.

Two former residents spoke with Block Club the day after the fire, accusing the owners of trying to illegally evict them. Wendell Smith and Aaron Wade filed a suit in small claims court days before the incident, each seeking $10,000 in damages for deplorable living conditions and mental distress. The two men had been paying $400 to $500 in rent when they were told by owner Maurice Perkins that they had to find other housing arrangements. After the group protested, the men said Perkins offered them space in the basement where conditions were worse.

Residents said that things came to a head Dec. 1, when the owner shut off the water, making it impossible for them to shower. The water was turned on after a visit from the police, only to be shut off again shortly after their departure, residents said.

The online fundraising effort is being led by Swift Mansion resident Constance Deltoro, who wrote that the residents are looking to replace their clothes and other personal effects lost in the fire.

“What was home to us for over the past 2 to 5 years was now a pile of stone and ashes. We lost our dignity when we were moved into the basement but had it restored when we took action to fight it in court. These past few days are a struggle but we became sort of a family inside the mansion, each of us from different paths but building a future together and now that seems lost,” Deltoro wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Housing advocate Selina Kyle, who had been helping residents fight the illegal eviction, told Block Club she’s trying to find temporary housing for them in Bronzeville.

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: