ENGLEWOOD — An Englewood organizer is bringing back his annual holiday toy giveaway, and you can help him give presents to more than 1,000 local children and young migrants.

Deonte Tanner, founder of Servants For Hope, will host the eighth annual Project Hope Campaign 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 23 at Englewood STEM High School, 6835 S. Normal Blvd.

Much like a “real-life Santa,” Tanner will give at least 2,000 free toys, winter essentials and educational materials to kids in Englewood up to age 13. He hopes to give out one to two toys per child and extend his reach this year to make sure young migrants in nearby shelters also have presents, he said.

Families can sign their children up to receive presents here. You can donate here.

Credit: Servants For Hope

In November, Tanner launched his seventh Hunger Relief Campaign to feed neighbors and local migrants for Thanksgiving.

Support from neighbors and Block Club readers helped Tanner raise more than $17,000 — $7,000 more than his original goal — to buy groceries for free hunger relief kits and host a holiday dinner for migrants at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, Tanner said. Servants For Hope served over 700 families for Thanksgiving and took the remaining cooked food to police stations where migrant families have been sheltering, Tanner said.

This month, Tanner hopes to raise $15,000 for the Project Hope Campaign to load up store carts with infant supplies, winter gear, sporting materials, musical instruments, science kits and more for local children.

Servants For Hope will accept unused winter essentials and toy donations to gift for the holidays, Tanner said. He’s also created a wish list grouped by age range to use as a guide for people shopping for Englewood’s children.

“Christmas is a special time where I believe every child should experience the warmth of the holiday and a sense of hope and inclusivity,” Tanner said. “It’s on all of us to help make the world a better place, and we do that through service, showing love and sparking the hope that’s inside all of us. One of the best feelings in the world is to know that people care for you and someone is rooting for you.”

The holiday wishlist supporters can use as they shop for Englewood families. Credit: Servants For Hope

Christmas has always been Tanner’s favorite holiday, he said.

Tanner started the Project Hope Campaign in 2016 because he wanted to provide for his community, he said. With the help of his two best friends, Tanner raised $1,000 and gave away presents in his mother’s living room.

“It’s always a joyous occasion to be able to give on that holiday,” Tanner said. “You never knew how mom made it happen on Christmas morning, and now we get to do that for families.”

Every year, Tanner has been able to scale up the giveaway to serve more families. This year’s celebration at Englewood STEM might be the biggest yet, Tanner said.

In just two days, 150 kids registered for the giveaway — before Tanner had a chance to announce it on social media, he said. That number continues to grow by the day, he said.

Deonte Tanner, founder of Servants For Hope, will host the 8th Annual Project Hope Campaign, where he hopes to gift more than 1,000 children free gifts. Credit: Provided

After noting the number of young migrant children by their parents’ side at last month’s Thanksgiving dinner, Tanner made it his mission to give them toys, too, he said.

Servants For Hope “is all about family” with a mission of “spreading hope,” Tanner said. That goal extends to any person, family or child in need, he said.

“There’s a lot of despair and grief around this time, and we make it our goal to foster hope,” Tanner said. “Hope is what keeps us alive. Hope lets us know that people are here for you and you have an extended family. Regardless of your circumstances or the burdens you have, we want to help you alleviate that. We want to share in your struggle by letting you know we’re here for you, we care for you and we love you.”

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: