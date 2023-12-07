DOWNTOWN — Nicole Kim knew she wanted to bring Egg Tuck’s sandwiches from Los Angeles to Chicago from the very first bite she had of one.

Now, the viral southern California Korean egg sandwich — which won the title of Best Eggs in LA Weekly — is coming to three locations in the city. Its first, 326 N. Michigan Ave., opened last week. It’s open 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.

Two more locations — one in Lincoln Park and one at University of Illinois Chicago campus — should open very soon, said Kim, Egg Tuck Chicago co-partner.

These stores are the first expansions for the chain outside of Los Angeles, and Kim said she feels the sandwiches fill a hole in Chicago’s breakfast scene.

“This brand is a very Korean-style street food style combined with American culture,” she said. We thought, “‘Wow, this must be such a good fit for Chicago’ because we have so many fancy brunch restaurants, but I don’t think we really have any fast food breakfast sellers.”

The Michigan Avenue location, which took Kim and co-partner Ryan Son about six months to get off the ground, is a self-serve restaurant with seating and to-go options. It’s available through various food delivery platforms.

Popular menu items include the bacon and egg sandwich and Royal West, which features a tteok-galbi, or Korean short-rib-inspired patty, Kim said.

Other components help accentuate the features of the sandwiches, like its fluffy brioche recipe for the sandwich bread, which is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, Kim said. The brand’s spicy mayo comes from an in-house recipe and helps accentuate each bite, Kim said.

Still, the egg is the chain’s biggest star.

“Usually if you make eggs at home, it’s just an over-medium or hard scrambled egg,” she said. “This is something you cannot really make at home. It’s so fluffy. It’s our secret recipe we wanted to bring to Chicago.”

The brand’s side dishes also feature eggs. The “egg tots” are like American loaded fries, but they feature the fluffy eggs on top with various sauces.

There are plenty of options for vegetarians and vegans, too, Kim said.

Vegetarians can order the Sweet Egg or Avo Egg sandwich, or test out the Original Eggcelent burrito. Egg Tuck also uses Just Egg, a vegan alternative, for its Just Burrito.

People have loved coming to Egg Tuck for their morning meals, Kim said. It’s especially funny when people from Los Angeles come to Chicago for a business meeting and see their favorite sandwich has come here, she said.

While the chain is focused on cracking into the Chicago brunch scene, Kim said it’s a great lunch alternative.

“It’s not just an egg sandwich; it’s a real sandwich with meat patty — our product, we call it ‘burger-wich,’” she said. “We have a lot of office people, they come by and have their lunch here.”

The restaurant is offering a $1 sandwich promotion Saturday. While the current Chicago menu doesn’t differ from the chain’s Los Angeles offerings, Kim said Egg Tuck is working on “something special” for its new stores.

“I’m excited about it, waiting for more locations coming up and letting more people know about this brand,” she said.

