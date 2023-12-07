NORTH CENTER — A crash-prone North Center six-way crossing will get wider and more visible crosswalks, protected bike lanes and other upgrades to boost safety, but officials have scrapped more expansive changes to benefit pedestrians and bicyclists.

After community feedback, Ald. Matt Martin (47th) is backing a redesign of the Lincoln Avenue, Damen Avenue and Irving Park Road intersection to make it easier for bicyclists and pedestrians to navigate the crossing. The plan cuts some parking spaces to keep left-turn signals.

The intersection has had 47 crashes since 2020, according to data from Martin’s office.

After neighbors complained about dangerous conditions, Martin’s office and Chicago Department of Transportation officials presented two concepts in October for how the intersection could be redesigned.

The design Ald. Matt Martin (47th) supports at the busy six-way North Center intersection. Credit: Provided.

The design Martin supports will allow for new curb extensions to narrow the crossing distances for pedestrians across Lincoln north and south of the intersection, as well as wider, more visible crosswalks on all legs of the intersection, according to Martin’s office.

Additionally, protected bike lanes would be added to help bicyclists enter and exit the intersection along Lincoln and Damen as well as bike boxes on Damen to allow cyclists to safely wait for the traffic light while in front of cars, according to Martin’s office. Parking on the east side of Damen, south of Irving Park, would be eliminated.

Martin supported this design after reviewing 600 survey responses from neighbors and commuters.

“Survey responses confirm that many residents don’t feel safe using this intersection, with nearly three quarters of them citing such safety concerns as drivers having poor visibility, crosswalks being too poorly marked, bike lanes being inadequate and crossing distances being too long,” Martin wrote in a letter explaining his decision.

The rejected design would have completely eliminated the left turn lanes and allowed for a massive expansion of pedestrian space and protected areas for bicyclists at the northbound approach to the intersection.

A plan to install left turn signals from Damen onto Irving Park was also scrapped after city officials determined moving the light would require reducing the pedestrian crossing time limit below what is legally allowed, Martin said.

But while the design Martin accepted has fewer and narrower pedestrian curb extensions and fewer improvements for bicyclists, its overall goal is similar to the rejected design, officials previously said.

Martin also said he’s in favor of a stop sign at the intersection of Lincoln and Byron after learning more about neighbor and business owner concerns via the survey.

Construction will begin next year. There are no immediate improvements to Irving Park Road because it’s a state road, Martin said.

