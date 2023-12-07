CHICAGO — The holiday season is in full swing and there are plenty of ways to get into the spirit. There’s a German-inspired Christmas market, a cocoa crawl through Logan Square, a Hanukkah menorah lighting and drag queen story time, plus a nostalgic “Home Alone” orchestral concert.

Chicagoans can also take a break from the holiday hustle and bustle with a poetry night, Middle Eastern maker’s market, wine tasting and more.

Here’s a roundup of 33 things to do in Chicago this weekend:

10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

THE MART, 222 Merchandise Mart Plaza

Shop accessories, paintings, ceramics, home goods, clothing and more from over 300 artists and creators at this holiday shopping destination. Tickets start at $15 online.

Kicks off 7 p.m. Thursday

Berger (Albert) Park, 6205 N. Sheridan Road

Catch a performance of Samuel Beckett’s “Happy Days” at the park. The 95-minute production, directed by Eileen Tull, is free to the public. Register here.

7-9 p.m. Thursday

Co-Prosperity, 3219-21 S. Morgan St.

Enjoy a night of poetry with some of Chicago’s most talented writers, Palestinian artists and allies while helping raise funds for the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund. Light refreshments will be available. Tickets are $20 online or at the door.

salonlb. in Bridgeport. Credit: Provided

5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

salonlb., 1010 W. 35th St., Suite 500

A vintage holiday market is taking over Bridgeport art gallery salonlb. this weekend. Spend your Friday evening shopping from more than 20 vintage and handmade vendors. There will also be food and drinks, live music, arcades, art and more. Entry is free with an online RSVP or $5 at the door.

6-7:30 p.m. Friday

Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St.

Gather with neighbors, family, friends and local choral groups to celebrate Chicago’s diverse holiday traditions with song.

6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday

Guild Row, 3130 N. Rockwell St.

Indulge in a five-course tasting event hosted by Mockingbird Wines, featuring plenty of wine and plant-based bites. Tickets are $65 online.

The Hyde Park School of Dance is putting on its 30th annual production of “The Nutcracker.” Credit: Provided

7 p.m. Friday, 1 and 6 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday

University of Chicago – Mandell Hall, 1131 E. 57th St.

Catch a classic holiday show performed by local nonprofit, the Hyde Park School of Dance. Tickets are $13 for children 6 and older, $25 for seniors and $35 for adults. They are available for purchase here.

7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday

Chicago Symphony Orchestra, 220 S. Michigan Ave.

Chicago’s very own symphony orchestra will be playing tunes from John Hughes’ classic and heartwarming 1990 comedy. Tickets start at $99 online.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday

Browse and shop from six Logan Square women-owned businesses with a complimentary cup of hot cocoa in hand. This event is open to all ages (with 21+ treats available).

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday

Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E. Chicago Ave.

Pocket Con is a free one-day convention for Chicago youth that amplifies work by authors, artists and comics of color. Admission is free to Family Day attendees. All ages can engage with interactive workshops, panel discussions, cosplay contests, performances and more.

Get in the holiday spirit with an annual German-inspired Christmas market. Credit: Provided

11:15 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday

DANK Haus German American Cultural Center, 4740 N. Western Ave.

Immerse yourself in German culture while holiday shopping at this Christmas market with food, music, a visit from Santa and more.

Handmade Market returns this weekend with more than 30 vendors selling jewelry, knitted items, baked goods, skincare and more. Credit: Provided

Noon-4 p.m. Saturday

Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave.

With a mimosa in hand, spend your Saturday morning shopping for funky jewelry, knitted items, handbags, clothing, crafts and more.

Noon-4 p.m. Saturday

4011 N. Ravenswood Ave.

Shop goodies for you and your pup at this dog-friendly market and fundraiser. There will be mini dog massages, baked goods, custom pet portraits, apparel and more from over 20 local business vendors. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the event. They’re available for purchase online. Each ticket includes admission, a tote bag and entry into a raffle. Proceeds support Live Like Roo.

Chicagoans and neighbors in Irving Park can meet Santa and Mrs. Claus for a front porch Christmas celebration. Credit: Provided

1 p.m. Saturday

3800 block of N. Sacramento Ave.

Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming to Irving Park this weekend to pass out handmade, filled stockings and toys. They will also be collecting new and gently used toys, coats, blankets, hats and mittens.

Buy some artwork or create your own at Hyde Park Center’s family-friendly event. Credit: Provided

1-4 p.m. Saturday

Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave.

Explore the Hyde Park Art Center’s exhibitions, shop in the School & Studio Holiday Sale and Fundraiser, enjoy art-making activities, listen to artist talks and more for the final Center Day of the year. Hyde Park Center Days are family-friendly and open to the public.

2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday

The Moody Church, 1635 N. LaSalle Dr.

Ring in the holiday season with this annual Christmas concert, featuring classic carols and holiday tunes. Admission and parking are free, but tickets are required. Get yours online. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

4-4:45 p.m. Saturday

The Richard H. Driehaus Museum, 40 E. Erie St.

Join the Music Institute of Chicago for a pop-up Hanukkah musical celebration, free with Driehaus Museum admission.

6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday

Rebuilding Exchange Chicago, 1740 W. Webster Ave.

This craft market features local vendors, food, beer, non-alcoholic beverages, ornament making and more. Tickets are $15-25 online and help support Rebuilding Exchange’s mission of keeping building materials out of landfills, as well as supporting people who pursue construction trades.

Noon-8 p.m. Saturday

Silver Room, 1506 E. 53rd St.

Celebrate 26 years of Silver Room stories and memories with a day-long party featuring live DJs.

10 p.m. Saturday

Bronzeville Winery, 4420 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Keep the celebration going with an after-party at Bronzeville Winey, with DJ Eric Williams spinning beats all night long.

6-9 p.m. Saturday

Eli Tea Bar, 5507 N. Clark St.

Explore Middle Eastern cuisine, watercolor paintings, knitted goods and more created by local artists from Lebanon, Palestine, Saudia Arabia and beyond.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday

The Plant, 1400 W. 46th St.

Barrel-aged beer, art, notebooks, honey, handmade jewelry, baked goods and greeting cards are just a few of the items you can shop at The Plant’s holiday market, featuring more than 20 local vendors.

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

Along Milwaukee Avenue

Get your holiday shopping done with a drink in hand at this combined holiday market and bar hop. Visit Revolution Brewing, Navigator Taproom and Pilot Project Brewing while shopping from 35 vendors selling wood works, candles, jewelry, artwork, knit goods, soap and more.

Alhambra Palace, 1240 W. Randolph St.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

Alhambra Palace, 1240 W. Randolph St.

Browse more than 70 vendors selling vintage clothing, art, home goods, food and more at this festive shopping pop-up. The event also features holiday decor, photo opportunities and live DJs.

1-5 p.m. Sunday

Various locations in Fulton Market and West Town

More than 30 local eco-conscious artisans will sell their one-of-a-kind goods across three Chicago locations this weekend: Ignite Glass Studios at 401 N. Armour St., Patagonia/Worn Wear at 1115 W. Fulton Market and District Brew Yards at 417 N. Ashland Ave. Shop everything from home goods to fashion to bath products and try your hand at waste-less craft activities. RSVP for free online.

Try your hand at wreath-making at Guild Row this weekend. Credit: Facebook

2-3:30 p.m. Sunday

Guild Row, 3130 N. Rockwell St.

Take a break from holiday shopping and bustle to create your own bountiful wreath made of evergreen, eucalyptus and floral accents. Attendees will learn wreath-making techniques and receive one-on-one instruction during class. Drinks will also be available for purchase. Tickets are $90 online.

4-5 p.m. Sunday

The Understudy Coffee & Books, 5531 N. Clark St.

The Andersonville Chamber of Commerce is launching its first Hanukkah candle lighting and Dag Queen Storytime. This family-friendly event features Drag Bubbie Merriam Levkowitz with musical performances and book readings. There will also be a menorah lighting led by Cantor Kenneth Lyonswright.

PLUS: Six Picks From Our Partners At

6:30 p.m. Friday

The Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave.

Get ready for some good vibes with Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness at The Riviera Theatre on Friday.

10 p.m. Friday

Radius, 640 W. Cermak Road

It’s time to party with LSDREAM, as the DJ is heading to Radius for a show this Friday night.

9 p.m. Saturday

The Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St.

Dance and sing your heart out to Bea Miller’s hits at Bottom Lounge this Saturday.

8 p.m. Saturday

Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave.

New Zealand musician and visual artist Princess Chelsea is taking Subterranean by storm on Saturday, don’t miss out!

Noon Sunday

Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave.

Shop a free local market at Schubas this Sunday featuring a variety of Chicago vendors.

1 p.m. Sunday

GMan Tavern, 3740 N. Clark St.

Bring your furry friend to GMan Taven for a special take on holiday parties.

