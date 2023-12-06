WICKER PARK — The Perch is reopening Wednesday after a fire temporarily closed the Wicker Park restaurant late last month.

The restaurant and bar, located at 1932 W. Division St., closed Nov. 26 after a small fire in a mechanical unit on the roof, according to a statement from management.

“We are extremely thankful that the quick reaction of our staff led to even quicker reaction by the Chicago Fire Department. The CFD was there within minutes and helped to minimize damage to the building and more importantly keep everyone safe,” the statement posted last week by the restaurant on social media said.

The Perch has since conducted repairs and is reopening Wednesday at normal hours, a company representative said. The restaurant is donating $1 from every beer purchased to the two fire stations that responded to the blaze.

The Perch was opened by 4 STAR Restaurant Group in 2020, as the restaurant industry still grappled with pandemic-related closures and occupancy limitations.

4 STAR also runs Smoke Daddy barbecue in Wicker Park and Wrigleyville and several restaurants along the Southport Corridor in Lakeview.

