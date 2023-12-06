ALBANY PARK — Loved ones, friends and business associates are paying tribute to a beloved limo company owner and father who was fatally shot Sunday on the West Side.

Mohammed K. Al Hijoj, 39, originally from Jordan, had three children and had worked as a limo driver for a decade, his family said. Known to some of his friends as “Moe,” he was a leader to Chicago’s limo drivers, creating a WhatsApp network of over 1,000 drivers throughout the city, his family said.

Al Hijoj’s friends, family and coworkers gathered Tuesday at the Muslim Community Center, 4380 N. Elston Ave., for his wake and funeral. Al Hijoj had been planning to fly back to Jordan to see his family one week before he was slain, the imam leading prayer said.

“We all belong to Allah. And one day, we all must meet him,” the imam said.

Al Hijoj was driving with four passengers in the 1700 block of North Lotus Avenue about 5:40 p.m. Sunday when a witness saw the car stop, the Sun-Times reported. The witness heard gunshots and then saw the passengers jump out of the car and flee the scene, the paper reported.

Al Hijoj was shot several times and pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center, police said. A gun was found a few feet away from the car, police said.

No one has been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Officer ruled Al Hijoj’s death a homicide.

Neighbors gathered at the Muslim Community Center to pay respects to slain limo driver Mohammed Al Hijoj. Credit: Trey Arline/ Block Club Chicago

Al Hijoj was born in Tafilah, Jordan, and came to the United States 15 years ago, his friends and family said.

He joined the limousine business a few years after settling in Chicago to provide for his wife and children and pay for school, said Oreo Limo CEO Issa Shubash. He sought to obtain a doctorate degree this year, Shubash said.

Shubash and Al-Hijoj, who were close friends, started the suburban Westmont-based limousine company together, Shubash said.

Shubash said he did not know why Al Hijoj drove to the West Side that day. Though the shooting is being investigated, Shubash said drivers have had problems with people using ride-hail apps to pose as customers and rob them.

Al Hijoj also booked rides through direct phone calls and drove for Uber Black, according to Shubash and the Sun-Times.

“I lost one of my best friends. He was social, honest and helped everyone in the business. He was one of the best people I ever knew,” Shubash said.

Mohamed Alrifaee, Al Hijoj’s brother-in-law, also is a limo driver and remembered him as a jokester and passionate man willing to help others.

Alrifaee said he realized something was wrong about midnight Monday when Al Hijoj wasn’t responding on the Whatsapp channel he frequently posts on.

“He was a very helping hand. Whenever there was an issue with a driver, he’d be the first responder. He took you under his wing,” he said. “He was a loving husband, with the newborn being 7 months old. He was loved by the people around him.”

Amer Alrifaee, another close friend, started a GoFundMe page to raise $100,000 for Al-Hijoj’s funeral arrangements and for his family. Well wishers have donated over $68,000 as of Tuesday night. Al Hijoj’s body will be flown back to Jordan this week, Alrifaee said.

In addition to being a driver, business owner and family man, Al Hijoj had another passion in life: motorcycles, his family said.

“If there’s one thing I remember that he loved, it was motorcycles. Every summer, I would see him riding his bike down the road. And now he’s no longer here,” Alrifaee said.

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: